April 6, 2022

Sherlin details her mimicry of Camilo and congratulates the Colombian: 'He talks about it well'

Lane Skeldon April 6, 2022 2 min read

I wrote in celebrities The

Two weeks after the start of the program Your face is familiar to me.Sherlin has started to steal the look, as happened this weekend, giving life to Camilo, That is why the singer sought to congratulate her and thank her for the work done.

The reason that fills me with joy Sherlin And more so because he knows that the singer is days away from becoming a father for the first time, “and that he took the time to see my work, and that makes me so happy, Because it points to the fact that it was so well done, as well as being a great team effort.”

“It was over five hours late getting Camilo to be profiled and it was a painstaking process.”Sherlin said in an interview with TimeX He added that for this reason he remained a character all day, before the ceremony, because he did not want to make mistakes or deviate from the character.

Sherlin is excited after her description

“It wasn’t easy being Camilo, because he was the furthest thing from me, being a man and it wasn’t even easy to get dressed, Although you think so, because it’s a blanket. The actress, who invited the producers to watch Sunday’s broadcast, said, “There’s a lot of things I’ve had to work on, because they’ll be able to see that she’s a versatile actress and not just a dramatic actress.

