Sergio Ramos talks about Mbappe’s future after strong rumors that kept him away from Paris Saint-Germain

2022-10-11
The Paris Saint-Germain tied again against Benfica In the Champions League (1-1) and after the Spanish match Sergio Ramos He referred to the rumors in that place Kylian Mbappe out of place Paris Saint-Germain.
Check the UEFA Champions League place table
The central defender assures that he maintains a good relationship with the French player and that they do not pay attention to all the noise he has made.
“The only thing I can tell you is that I’m a very close friend of Kylian and every day I see him very happy. He renewed last year and I don’t think the rumors are true. We still focus on what’s ours, and don’t pay attention to the rumors,” Ramos confirmed on RMC Sport TV. The news around us.
French media reported that Mbappe Has shown his intention to leave in January dissatisfied with Paris Saint-Germain He did not fulfill the promises he made to him at the end of last season to convince him to renew for two years in addition to an optional year.
about the meeting, packages He explained that they lacked success in front of goal, “in a match determined by small details.” “We were both very strong, Benfica is a team that does well tactically, it’s hard to hurt them,” he said.
Paris Saint-Germain It remains at the top of group H by eight units, as Benfica. The last draw for one of the two clubs to qualify for the next round of the tournament.
Juventus At risk in the classification after falling into Maccabi Haifa (2-0). The Italians are third and the Israelis are fourth with three points each.
“Bacon ninja. Travel advocate. Writer. Incurable pop culture expert. Evil zombie geek. Lifelong coffee scholar. Alcohol specialist.”
More Stories
Sources have confirmed that the relationship between Kylian Mbappé and PSG is severed
BetPlay League points to qualify for home runs | Colombian football | Betplay League
Is he starting to say goodbye? The mysterious statement of Alexis Vega after the elimination of Chivas in Puebla