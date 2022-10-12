Sergio Ramos talks about Mbappe’s future after strong rumors that kept him away from Paris Saint-Germain

2022-10-11

The Paris Saint-Germain tied again against Benfica In the Champions League (1-1) and after the Spanish match Sergio Ramos He referred to the rumors in that place Kylian Mbappe out of place Paris Saint-Germain.

The central defender assures that he maintains a good relationship with the French player and that they do not pay attention to all the noise he has made.

“The only thing I can tell you is that I’m a very close friend of Kylian and every day I see him very happy. He renewed last year and I don’t think the rumors are true. We still focus on what’s ours, and don’t pay attention to the rumors,” Ramos confirmed on RMC Sport TV. The news around us.