Sources have confirmed that the relationship between Kylian Mbappé and PSG is severed

The relationship between Kylian Mbappe and the Paris Saint-Germain Broken, so the French footballer will seek a change of scenery in the winter transfer window after splitting in world cup qatar 2022, According to the sources I consulted ESPN.

Currently, Mbappe Concentrated with the Parisian team that will face today Benfica From PortugalIn his fourth match of the group stage Champions League, It leads its sector with seven units, the same amount harvested by the Portuguese Eagles.

French footballer Kylian Mbappe will seek to change the scene in the winter transfer window. Getty Images

The news comes just five months after Mbappe signed a new contract with PSG, and sources say the 23-year-old feels at odds with the club’s direction on and off the field.

Sources said Mbappe believes that the promises made by sporting director Luis Campos, president Nasser Al-Khelaifi and coach Christoph Galtier have not been kept.

One of the promises was that Mbappe would play No. 9 alongside him in attack and could play the pivot, but that didn’t happen. The World Cup winner with France was also told that Paris Saint-Germain would hire another central defender, which did not happen in the summer, while Mbappe’s relationship with Neymar have deteriorated.

Sources told ESPN that the French champions were open to offers for Neymar in the summer but were unable to find a club for him.

Mbappe expressed his concern in September after France beat Austria in the Nations League, saying he enjoyed more playing for the national team because he had more freedom than PSG.

Gallier appeared to acknowledge there were problems with Mbappe at a press conference on Monday.

“I try to reassure him by finding different options,” Galtaire said. “I don’t know what the club said to him before I arrived in the summer, but we are very sensitive to what he feels and what he says because he is a very important player for the team.”