SENACYT with the Faculty of Agricultural Sciences separates lands for agricultural research

In addition to Chiriqui, other centers will be established in Tocumen (Panama) and Guarari (Los Santos Department), with an investment of 27 million balboas, financed by a loan from CAF. Photo when the agreement was signed between the University of Panama and SENACYT.

The National Secretariat of Science and Technology (SENACYT), in collaboration with the Faculty of Agricultural Sciences of the University of Panama, recently set aside three hectares dedicated to agricultural research.

Eduardo Ortega Parría, Secretary General of SENACYT, confirmed that the University of Panama has converted these hectares to build an agricultural production center in a controlled environment.

This project has cooperation with famous universities in countries such as Japan, the Netherlands and the United States, which will allow Panamanian students, especially from the Chiriqui region, to train there, pursue bachelor's, master's and doctoral degrees, and implement projects. Of great importance to the region.

Baria noted that in addition to the center in Chiriqui, other centers will be established in Tocumen (Panama) and Guarari (Los Santos Province), with an investment of 27 million balboa, financed by a loan from the Development Bank of Latin America and the Caribbean Andean Development Center (CAF). . It is expected that the construction of greenhouses will begin in the second quarter of the year, in addition to sending students for training.

All students of the College of Agriculture will have the opportunity to benefit from this center, which will include research, teaching, extension and knowledge chain development, in cooperation with NASA and the Inter-American Institute for Cooperation in Agriculture. (IECCA).

The latest equipment will be used, including drones, the Internet of Things, robotics and blockchain technology, so that all university students can conduct their research.

Dr. Baria also announced plans to build regional research centers and called for the active participation of women in the field of engineering and ICT, while providing scholarships for this purpose.