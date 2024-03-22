March 23, 2024

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

SENACYT with the Faculty of Agricultural Sciences separates lands for agricultural research

SENACYT with the Faculty of Agricultural Sciences separates lands for agricultural research

Zera Pearson March 22, 2024 2 min read

In addition to Chiriqui, other centers will be established in Tocumen (Panama) and Guarari (Los Santos Department), with an investment of 27 million balboas, financed by a loan from CAF. Photo when the agreement was signed between the University of Panama and SENACYT.

Ivan Saldaña [email protected]

The National Secretariat of Science and Technology (SENACYT), in collaboration with the Faculty of Agricultural Sciences of the University of Panama, recently set aside three hectares dedicated to agricultural research.

Eduardo Ortega Parría, Secretary General of SENACYT, confirmed that the University of Panama has converted these hectares to build an agricultural production center in a controlled environment.

This project has cooperation with famous universities in countries such as Japan, the Netherlands and the United States, which will allow Panamanian students, especially from the Chiriqui region, to train there, pursue bachelor's, master's and doctoral degrees, and implement projects. Of great importance to the region.

Baria noted that in addition to the center in Chiriqui, other centers will be established in Tocumen (Panama) and Guarari (Los Santos Province), with an investment of 27 million balboa, financed by a loan from the Development Bank of Latin America and the Caribbean Andean Development Center (CAF). . It is expected that the construction of greenhouses will begin in the second quarter of the year, in addition to sending students for training.

All students of the College of Agriculture will have the opportunity to benefit from this center, which will include research, teaching, extension and knowledge chain development, in cooperation with NASA and the Inter-American Institute for Cooperation in Agriculture. (IECCA).

See also  Kermés de Ciencia y Tecnología has already visited over 100 sites - Web de Noticias

The latest equipment will be used, including drones, the Internet of Things, robotics and blockchain technology, so that all university students can conduct their research.

Dr. Baria also announced plans to build regional research centers and called for the active participation of women in the field of engineering and ICT, while providing scholarships for this purpose.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

4 min read

Two UNC Chemical Sciences immunologists were honored for their work and scientific careers

March 23, 2024 Zera Pearson
6 min read

“It makes me dizzy when I think about the age when I will get my place.”

March 22, 2024 Zera Pearson
2 min read

The challenge facing the University of Medical Sciences of Holguin • Workers

March 22, 2024 Zera Pearson

You may have missed

3 min read

Alex Cora announced for the Boston Red Sox rotation

March 23, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

NASA's radar found a reserve of 600 thousand million liters of water near the North Pole of the Moon

March 23, 2024 Roger Rehbein
2 min read

The mother Veronica Delgado is searching for has been declared innocent

March 23, 2024 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

A good age to retire is if you receive help from Social Security

March 23, 2024 Winston Hale