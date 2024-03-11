See how they modified a 1988 Toyota Land Cruiser

At the TLC4x4 workshop in North Carolina, A Toyota Land Cruiser In 1988, it underwent a remarkable transformation that is now known for the first time. The modifications are inspired by the famous Porsche 911 and we can find them on the exterior, interior and also under the hood.

First look at this Land Cruiser The renovation allows you to see its new body color, a very special gray color inspired by Porsche sports cars. Additionally, air intakes have been added to the front and rear fenders, as well as underbody protection for those adventurers who want to do a little off-roading.

In the lighting department, the American company installed this SUVs New LED lights, while on the aesthetic side we find 17-inch Method wheels mounted on BFGoodrich all-terrain tires, which not only provide an aggressive look but also improve off-road behaviour.

On the other hand, the interior Toyota Land Cruiser It is equipped with details inspired by the Porsche 911. The seats are upholstered in Relicat leather, which seeks to replicate the classic style of some famous German sports car models. Improvements such as a new headliner, custom instrument panel and JVC touchscreen infotainment in the center of the dashboard have also been added, which is also complemented by a Kicker KS series sound system and subwoofer.

Another improvement to this Toyota Land Cruiser It has to do with the fact that it's powered by a 6.2-liter V8 engine from Chevrolet, mated to a 6L80 automatic transmission, a stainless steel exhaust system, and a Magnaflow muffler.

OME suspension springs and Fox Racing shocks complete the performance upgrades.

Finally settled in SUVs to Toyota Stainless steel fuel tank to ensure trouble-free operation even in the harshest conditions.