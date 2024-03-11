March 12, 2024

See how they modified a 1988 Toyota Land Cruiser

Zera Pearson March 11, 2024 2 min read

At the TLC4x4 workshop in North Carolina, A Toyota Land Cruiser In 1988, it underwent a remarkable transformation that is now known for the first time. The modifications are inspired by the famous Porsche 911 and we can find them on the exterior, interior and also under the hood.

First look at this Land Cruiser The renovation allows you to see its new body color, a very special gray color inspired by Porsche sports cars. Additionally, air intakes have been added to the front and rear fenders, as well as underbody protection for those adventurers who want to do a little off-roading.

