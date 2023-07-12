Sea of ​​the Rockies Elias Diaz is the MVP of the All-Star Game

\n “,” ProviderName “:” Twitter “,” ProviderUrl “:” https://twitter.com “,” type “:” oembed “,” width “,” width ：550 “,” contentType “:” rich “}, { “__typename”: “Markdown”, “content”: “The National League was down 2-1 when Diaz entered the battering box against Orioles closer Felix Bautista with no outs, and Phillies right fielder Nick Castellanos at second base after a walk and a deflection throw. With the count 2-2, Diaz hit an 86.9 par 360 feet over the left field wall. \n\n “It means a lot to me, to my family,” Diaz told FOX Sports’ Tom Verducci during the broadcast. “Very proud of what I’ve been doing and what I’ve been able to achieve. Being in the All-Star game is amazing to me.””, “type”: “text”}, {”__typename”: “OEmbed”, “html”: “
4:03 a.m. UTC
Thanks to a decisive homer in the eighth inning, the Venezuelan catch Elias Diaz He was awarded the 2023 Ted Williams Player of the Year Award presented by Chevrolet at 3-2 National League win Tuesday night at T-Mobile Park in Seattle.
Diaz was the Rockies’ only All-Star after batting . 27 with nine home runs and 45 RBI before the break. He also became the first player from Colorado to be recognized as the All-Star Game MVP. Diaz finished the match 2-1. He struck out in the ninth inning.
The National League lost 2-1 when Diaz entered the battering zone off Orioles closer Felix Bautista with no touchdowns, and Phillies right fielder Nick Castellanos pulled away at second base after a walk and a groundout. With the count 2-2, Diaz sent an 86.9 par 360 feet over the left field wall.
“It means a lot to me, to my family,” Diaz told FOX Sports’ Tom Verducci during the broadcast. “Very proud of what I’ve been doing and what I’ve been able to achieve. To be in the All-Star Game is amazing to me.”
Diaz became the first player to tip the scoreboard using HR in an All-Star Game with his team in the eighth inning or later since the Rangers’ Hank Blalock did it against Dodgers closer Eric Gagne in 2003. The Maracaibo native is also the 24th batter in history for a homer in His first All-Star Game at bat and second to accomplish the feat Tuesday, joining Rays’ Yandy Diaz.
