Sea of ​​the Rockies Elias Diaz is the MVP of the All-Star Game



The National League was down 2-1 when Diaz entered the battering box against Orioles closer Felix Bautista with no outs, and Phillies right fielder Nick Castellanos at second base after a walk and a deflection throw. With the count 2-2, Diaz hit an 86.9 par 360 feet over the left field wall.



"It means a lot to me, to my family," Diaz told FOX Sports' Tom Verducci during the broadcast. "Very proud of what I've been doing and what I've been able to achieve. Being in the All-Star game is amazing to me."





Diaz becomes the first player to tip the scoreboard using HR in an All-Star Game with his team trailing in the eighth inning or later since Hank Blalock of the Rangers did it against the Dodgers closer Eric Gagne in 2003. The Maracaibo native is also the 24th batter in history to homer in his first All-Star Game and second to accomplish the feat on Tuesday, joining Cuban Yandy Diaz of the Rays.