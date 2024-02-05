Sea Cloud's superyacht will have San Juan Harbor as its home port

Highlight attractions Old San JuanAs an ideal setting to start or end a cruise, Cloud cruises announced that Sea cloud spiritSan Juan will be its main port in 2025.

“Old San Juan's narrow cobblestone streets, live music and the smell of mofongo are perfect for starting or ending a journey through the Caribbean,” Meryl Reyes, president of Sea Cloud Cruises, said in making the announcement.

The soul will have four new paths With Puerto Rico in January of that year and in describing those trips, on board the newest and largest ship in the company's fleet, she highlights what a shocking moment it would be to pass through El Morro Castle. “For passengers and those watching from the ground, it will be a solemn moment,” they said.

So that travelers can enjoy the ports they visit even more, with each new itineraryOr it will include overnight stays in ports such as St. Barts, Virgin Gorda and Norman Island. They are all small, elegant Caribbean islands, and are considered some of the most “chic” and elegant areas of the Caribbean. Staying the night means utilizing the cruise as a hotel and enjoying the culinary and nightlife scene.

Sea cloud (supplied)

Among the activities that this type of sailboat offers to its passengers is holding barbecue parties on the beach and singing songs with the crew. The environment she provides is designed for those seeking the true meaning of navigation, a sailor at heart, and sharing unique experiences with the crew that are not offered on any other type of boat. All this with personalized, five-star attention on board a mega sailing yacht with 69 cabins and suites, accommodating 136 passengers and 85 crew.

Reyes also said that air service to Puerto Rico, with more than 20 airports offering direct flights from the U.S., gives travelers flexibility, and that the company will reveal schedule details in the coming weeks.

Luxury rooms. (supplied)

Flights for 2025 include three round-trip flights from San Juan, for seven and eight nights, on January 10, 17 and 24, and an earlier flight from Philipsburg and St. Maarten to San Juan, for six nights, starting on January 4.

The company said that the announcement of the itinerary was received enthusiastically by the International Ports Holding Company. “As we prepare to take over operations at the San Juan Cruise Terminal through a public-private partnership with the Puerto Rico Ports Authority, we are pleased to strengthen our relationship with Sea Cloud Cruises to expand itineraries at ports operated by Global Ports Holding,” he said. Federico Gonzalez Denton, General Manager of San Juan Cruise Port. “The entire Sea Cloud fleet has been sailing from Antigua Cruise Port since 2019 and the Sea Cloud Spirit will be in Nassau in March 2024. These departures from San Juan will support the growth of our alliance and align with the vision of expanding relationships with cruise lines,” Gonzalez Denton said in the statement. Posted by the cruise company: “Expanding offerings at San Juan Port once transfers are completed.”

Food consumption area. (supplied)

Although Sea Cloud Spirit retains the company's original essence of offering voyages tied to nautical traditions, it offers new amenities for its passengers, including cabins with private balconies, a spa and wellness area, a gym with sea views, and a sunbathing deck. The most spacious. And an additional dining option on the Lido Deck.

Sea Cloud owns three yachts, and the sails on all of them are raised by hand, an impressive maneuver associated with sailing, but rarely seen on a boat of this caliber. There are no buttons to raise it automatically, but it takes about an hour to get the wind into the sails. Each cruise includes at least a full day of sailing, which all passengers expect, and is part of what makes the experience unique on this type of cruise.

Formal dinner area. (supplied)

These Sea Cloud cruise prices include an open bar, all meals with a selection of exclusive wines and beers, water sports, gratuities and a welcome bottle of champagne. Current fares for flights departing from San Juan are $5,130 if booked through February 28.