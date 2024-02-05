February 5, 2024

Sea Cloud's superyacht will have San Juan Harbor as its home port

Zera Pearson February 5, 2024 4 min read

Highlight attractions Old San JuanAs an ideal setting to start or end a cruise, Cloud cruises announced that Sea cloud spiritSan Juan will be its main port in 2025.

“Old San Juan's narrow cobblestone streets, live music and the smell of mofongo are perfect for starting or ending a journey through the Caribbean,” Meryl Reyes, president of Sea Cloud Cruises, said in making the announcement.

The soul will have four new paths With Puerto Rico in January of that year and in describing those trips, on board the newest and largest ship in the company's fleet, she highlights what a shocking moment it would be to pass through El Morro Castle. “For passengers and those watching from the ground, it will be a solemn moment,” they said.

