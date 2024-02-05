February 5, 2024

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Powerball results today, February 3 | Winning numbers and prize draw

Powerball results today, February 3 | Winning numbers and prize draw

Zera Pearson February 5, 2024 3 min read

Powerball is one of the lottery The most popular and attractive in the United StatesDue to its availability in a large part of the country, as well as collecting great prizes like this Saturday.

After failing to find a winner since the beginning of the month, the jackpot continues to rise. On February 3, the jackpot is worth $206 million.

How to play Powerball?

To participate in the drawing, players must purchase a ticket in one of the accepted jurisdictions. When purchasing your ticket, you must choose six numbersFive correspond to the white balls, between 1 and 69, and one more, the red Powerball, between 1 and 26.

To win the jackpot, players must match all six numbers Which appears in the white balls and red balls on the day of the draw. However, participants with fewer correct answers can still win prizes ranging from $4 to $1 million.

Powerball lottery: Winning numbers from today's drawing, February 3

After failing to find a winner last Wednesday, the Powerball jackpot reached $206 million for this Saturday, with a cash value of $101.7 million. The winning numbers for the February 3 draw are:

9-11-27-59-66-19 (Arsenal)

3x Power Play

If you don't match all six numbers, don't worry, because with fewer guesses, you can still win money. Check your ticket to see how many correct answers you have and which prize suits you, according to these combinations:

  • 5 numbers + Powerball: Jackpot
  • 5 numbers: $1,000,000
  • 4 numbers + Powerball: $50,000
  • 4 numbers: $100
  • 3 numbers + Powerball: $100
  • 3 numbers: $7
  • Two numbers + Powerball: $7
  • One number + Powerball: $4
  • Powerball: $4

You may be interested in: USA Lottery: Can illegal immigrants win Powerball prizes?

See also  An employee at Burger King shot a customer she was arguing with

If the grand prize is won, the winner must choose between an annual prizeWhich consists of an immediate payment followed by 29 payments increasing by 5% each year, Or a one-time payment equivalent to the cash value.

Both award options are pre-tax. Once the prize is won, a 24% discount will be given to the winner. Additionally, the winner will fall into the highest tax bracket of 37% and will have to pay state taxes if the place where they purchased their tickets, lottery winnings, or taxes on income.

When are Powerball drawings made?

Powerball drawings are held three times a week, every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET (9:59 p.m. PT/7:59 p.m. PT) from the Florida Lottery drawing studio in Tallahassee.

Tickets can be purchased in almost every state in the country.Excluding Alabama, Nevada, Utah, Hawaii and Alaska. This lottery is also available in Washington, D.C., the Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico. The cost of a standard ticket is 2 dollars a dollar.

Deadline to purchase tickets for this lottery, Either in person or online, It will be within an hour or two before the scheduled feebut it varies from one jurisdiction to another.

When will the next Powerball drawing be held?

that's it Upcoming Powerball drawing dates in February:

  • Monday 5 February
  • Wednesday 7 February
  • Saturday 10 February
  • Monday 12 February
  • Wednesday 14 February
  • Saturday 17 February
  • Monday 19 February
  • Wednesday 21 February
  • Saturday 24 February
  • Monday 26 February
  • Wednesday 28 February

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Tesla driver 'arrested' for driving with Apple Vision Pro says it was just a 'parody'

February 5, 2024 Zera Pearson
4 min read

Sea Cloud's superyacht will have San Juan Harbor as its home port

February 5, 2024 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Finance employee paid $25 million after fake call with CFO

February 4, 2024 Zera Pearson

You may have missed

3 min read

Marja's wife requests Pochettino's resignation

February 5, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
4 min read

The Simpsons surprises again with another prediction: the Apple Vision Pro

February 5, 2024 Roger Rehbein
5 min read

The constitutional reforms carried out by López Obrador put the opposition to the test Mexican elections 2024

February 5, 2024 Phyllis Ward
1 min read

TPS: Learn how to move from temporary protection to lawful permanent residency

February 5, 2024 Winston Hale