Powerball results today, February 3 | Winning numbers and prize draw

Powerball is one of the lottery The most popular and attractive in the United StatesDue to its availability in a large part of the country, as well as collecting great prizes like this Saturday.

After failing to find a winner since the beginning of the month, the jackpot continues to rise. On February 3, the jackpot is worth $206 million.

How to play Powerball?

To participate in the drawing, players must purchase a ticket in one of the accepted jurisdictions. When purchasing your ticket, you must choose six numbersFive correspond to the white balls, between 1 and 69, and one more, the red Powerball, between 1 and 26.

To win the jackpot, players must match all six numbers Which appears in the white balls and red balls on the day of the draw. However, participants with fewer correct answers can still win prizes ranging from $4 to $1 million.

Powerball lottery: Winning numbers from today's drawing, February 3

After failing to find a winner last Wednesday, the Powerball jackpot reached $206 million for this Saturday, with a cash value of $101.7 million. The winning numbers for the February 3 draw are:

9-11-27-59-66-19 (Arsenal)

3x Power Play

If you don't match all six numbers, don't worry, because with fewer guesses, you can still win money. Check your ticket to see how many correct answers you have and which prize suits you, according to these combinations:

5 numbers + Powerball: Jackpot

5 numbers: $1,000,000

4 numbers + Powerball: $50,000

4 numbers: $100

3 numbers + Powerball: $100

3 numbers: $7

Two numbers + Powerball: $7

One number + Powerball: $4

Powerball: $4

If the grand prize is won, the winner must choose between an annual prizeWhich consists of an immediate payment followed by 29 payments increasing by 5% each year, Or a one-time payment equivalent to the cash value.

Both award options are pre-tax. Once the prize is won, a 24% discount will be given to the winner. Additionally, the winner will fall into the highest tax bracket of 37% and will have to pay state taxes if the place where they purchased their tickets, lottery winnings, or taxes on income.

When are Powerball drawings made?

Powerball drawings are held three times a week, every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET (9:59 p.m. PT/7:59 p.m. PT) from the Florida Lottery drawing studio in Tallahassee.

Tickets can be purchased in almost every state in the country.Excluding Alabama, Nevada, Utah, Hawaii and Alaska. This lottery is also available in Washington, D.C., the Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico. The cost of a standard ticket is 2 dollars a dollar.

Deadline to purchase tickets for this lottery, Either in person or online, It will be within an hour or two before the scheduled feebut it varies from one jurisdiction to another.

When will the next Powerball drawing be held?

that's it Upcoming Powerball drawing dates in February:

Monday 5 February

Wednesday 7 February

Saturday 10 February

Monday 12 February

Wednesday 14 February

Saturday 17 February

Monday 19 February

Wednesday 21 February

Saturday 24 February

Monday 26 February

Wednesday 28 February

