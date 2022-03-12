Science Away from Mexican Society – El Sol de Toluca

Today society lives far from science, because most of us believe that it does not solve urgent issues, however, they do not understand that tomorrow will occupy that scientific work to solve the problems of the world, like the same epidemic that affects the planet today, reassured Mexican student Cristobal Miguel García Jaimes.

The young man, who thanks to his invention of the cheapest particle accelerator in the world, is currently studying at the University of St. Gallen in Switzerland.

In a virtual interview with El Sol de Toluca, the student from the Faculty of Science of the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), originally from Guerrero, explained that without a doubt, Mexican society lives very far from science and understanding because it does not solve urgent problems.

“In Mexico, we are very simplified in the fact that if this does not solve now it is useless, thanks to the basic sciences that have been solved in an unusual way, for example today we understand that studying the behavior of liquids helped us create faster planes.”

He stated that although scientific studies are not very useful at first, in the future they will practically become just as important not only for the nation but for the human race, as the state of DNA research that allowed us to prepare for the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Never in human history has we obtained an effective vaccine in such a short time, the epidemic has stopped the entire economy and forced the global economy to turn to see vaccines and for the same reason of economic, social and political interest in it I turned to vaccines and science in particular,” stressed the young student, known Also as “The Particle Boy”.

He noted that sooner or later science becomes very important, and although it may not seem so, it is closely related to the daily life of man, for example, the creation of the microwave oven that is used by thousands of people today.

“It is said that a gluttonous scientist was carrying chocolates and when he arrived at his workplace he asked to turn on the particle accelerator and realized that his chocolate had melted; and today it is known that the microwave uses the magnetron to achieve its purpose.”

In this sense he explained that the particle accelerator is of great use and although there is no real use at the present time of the invention that pushed him to the prestigious university, and opened the door to the scientific community on the matter, he did point out. Perhaps tomorrow it can be used to improve CT scans or X-rays, which are neither harmful nor less invasive and even more obvious.

his invention

Cristobal is a 26-year-old student who is currently studying in Switzerland at one of the top 20 universities in the world. His flair for physics led him to create the world’s cheapest small particle accelerator in his high school, and this opened the doors to the scientific community all over the world.

“One thing led to another, but it all started with my interest in physics and in the summer case where I discovered the particle accelerator, I came up with the idea of ​​creating a small one using recycled materials such as PVC pipe and aluminum, among other things. I entered my invention in competitions and from there it led me To win the National Youth Award, to have a conference in Switzerland, and now I am studying here,” he said.

He explained that a particle accelerator is almost like a slingshot, because when you pull the springs, you use mechanical energy that is derived from the hand and transferred to potential energy, in this way, he added, that when you put a stone and release the hand, the potential energy, that is, restoring the spring will cause the stone to be released, So the same thing happens in a particle accelerator, but instead of stones, atoms or particles are used instead of rubber or springs and electric and magnetic fields.

He said that the particle accelerator literally accelerates particles, because they are wonderful machines like slingshots that can manipulate, as well as move particles, the properties of matter with electric and magnetic fields.

“Now that I am here, I am happy to remember how with a thousand pesos I was able to create a particle accelerator and thanks to that it has opened many doors for me to rub the shoulders of the global scientific community on this matter and stress it because I started giving conferences and then was able to study in these University in Switzerland.

He commented that those doors allowed him to establish the first non-profit association called “Science Without Borders”, to write many popular articles, to build the character of “El Chico Particles”, and he is currently working in a foundation called “La”. Combi de la Ciencia ”, whose project is to give back to the community some of what it gives you, only with the possibility of providing public education.

“Today I am here in Switzerland which is great because 60% of the students are from other countries and it is like a dream come true for me, thanks to the fact that Professor Luis Flores Castillo invited me to give a lecture on the particle accelerator. The cheapest in the world, and now I am where there is the biggest And the most expensive particle accelerator in the world,” he emphasized.

Currently, a brilliant Mexican student, named as one of the 200 Leaders of Tomorrow, and the creator of the world’s cheapest small particle accelerator under the tutelage of Efraín Chavez of the Institute of Physics, is working in this European country on the largest new accelerator. of the world will have an area of ​​100 km.