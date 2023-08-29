Safe Mobility, another program that facilitates the entry of refugees into the United States

Miami The United States government announced the expansion of legal routes into the United States for refugees and immigrants from South America and Central America.

spokesperson county management Cristina Rosales told Spanish media that the United States continues to expand access to legal pathways in countries in the region so that vulnerable refugee migrants do not have to make dangerous journeys.

Through the Safe Mobility program, eligible refugees and immigrants will be considered for humanitarian admission programs, and other avenues of legal admission to the United States or other countries that may offer these opportunities. Those interested in relocating to the United States or other countries participating in the program should take advantage of these safe and legal processes.

The official explained who are eligible to access the program and the requirements that must be met.

This initiative facilitates free access to protection and other legal pathways to the United States and other countries through the website: SafeMobility.org and safe mobility offices. Rosales said the initiative is active in Colombia, Costa Rica and Guatemala.

A State Department spokeswoman said access to the Safe Mobility offices is free and by appointment. Legal appointments and paths differ from person to person. The official recommended reviewing the accurate and updated information on the page SafeMobility.org

What legal avenues are there in Mexico?

Rosales explained that the agreement announced by the United States and Mexico last July regarding their cooperation with an initiative in southern Mexico to facilitate access to legal pathways and employment opportunities for qualified citizens from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela already in Mexico, is unrelated to the Safe Movement Initiative.

Who is eligible to apply in Colombia?

The Safe Mobility Initiative of Colombia processes applications from citizens Cuba, Haiti and Venezuela which is located in Colombia. To be eligible, individuals must be lawfully present in Colombia on or before June 11.

Rosales said the office in Colombia will not provide services to Colombian citizens.

Who is eligible to apply in Costa Rica?

Meanwhile, he explained, the Safe Mobility Initiative in Costa Rica is processing applications from people Nicaragua and Venezuela who were present in Costa Rica on or before June 12, 2023.

Since August 15, the site has been accepting applications from Nicaraguan and Venezuelan citizens who are in Costa Rica.

Who is eligible to apply in Guatemala?

Although the Safe Mobility Initiative in Guatemala had previously processed applications from citizens of El Salvador, Honduras and NicaraguaAs of August 10, it is processing applications from Guatemalan citizens only. People of other nationalities are not eligible to apply at this stage.

UNHCR

Meanwhile, the United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR), through the Safe Mobility Program, will consider resettlement of eligible refugees and immigrants and other regular routes to the United States or other countries that may offer these opportunities.

UNHCR confirmed access to Mobility Segura offices It is by appointment only Which will be provided by phone or pre-contact. “No personal appointments will be given in the offices. Final decisions in all cases will be made by the US government.”