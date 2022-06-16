Ricardo Gareca’s renewal: DT meets Juan Carlos Oplitas and accepts FPF’s proposal to continue with the Peruvian team | RMMD DTBN | Total Sports

Ricardo Gareca met on Thursday with Juan Carlos Oplitas Sports Director peru football federation to speak at length about the possibility of its renewal with Peru national team . At this meeting, “Tiger” was responsive to the proposal of the FPF to continue to lead the two colors, El Comercio was able to confirm.

After his contract with the playoffs expired, the coach returned to the home of the highest body in national football to hear what was proposed for the next playoff.

This time Gareca met Oblitas after having a first conversation with Agustín Lozano, head of the FPF, outside the “Blanquirroja” facilities.

The priority at Vidina is the renewal with Ricardo Gareca, who has just finished his second qualification process with the “Everyone’s Team”. The Argentine coach was the architect of Peru’s return to the World Cup after 36 years, and he was one step closer to qualifying for Qatar 2022, having led the team to the World Cup finals for the second time in a row.