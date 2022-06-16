Hector Oliveira returned to Cuba with numerous reactions and even direct with himself – SwingComplete

Written by Jasel Porto

One of the Cuban baseball players in the major leagues of the last decade was Héctor Oliveira Jr. who had the most direct contact with his homeland. And the former player from Santiago traveled again a few days ago to the main city in eastern Cuba, which caused great repercussions among the fans.

There were many who posted photos with a past member of the Dodgers and the Braves in professional baseball in the United States, accompanied by a wide reaction in the diverse groups that the hornets owned on social networks.

It may interest you: Alexei Bell continues to work hard in Miami and the result may transcend his great past

In a conversation with Pablo Hernandez, one of those who shared the photo he took with Oliveira on Facebook, he told me it happened at the Grand Muthu Almirante Beach hotel where Hernández works as a bartender in a nightclub.

This facility is located on Guardalavaca Beach, Holguín, the main tourist destination in this region. He was there for several days with his family and friends from Santiago de Cuba, including a singer named “El Ankla” and Oliveira helping him with his career.

Oliveira with Pablo and Alexei, bartenders at the Guardalavaca hotel nightclub where the former player was

“With everyone else, he was humble at his prime as an athlete, which already says a lot. I don’t know how many photos he took and he was always so cute. Very happy to share it with him here.

In the photo led by friend Jesus Daniel Agras, Avespas de Santiago de Cuba, there were more than 6 thousand people who interacted with the posts where Oliveira appeared with the person who uploaded the photo of his residence in the so-called “hot” land. Almost everyone took the opportunity to congratulate the member Steamroller 2nd Edition and a casual comparison with the characters who still stand out in the best baseball game in the world.

Jesus himself had told me a few days earlier that the former second base officer, who at the time was one of the most comprehensive players in Cuba, was one of those who cared the most about Gabriel Pierre’s case. Even with the idea of ​​helping him get back from his Caribbean trip.

Even with the unfortunate incident in 2016 with a woman, the 2008 Beijing Olympics runner-up financially helped many needy players in Cuba and the United States.

Despite being outside the active game for several years and the aforementioned situation that sidelined him from the major leagues despite the fact that the penalty was for 82 matches, Oliveira is a figure who arouses a lot of interest in people both inside and outside the Santiago environment. . The same thing happens with Compromvincians such as Antonio Pacheco, Alexei Bell, Orestes Kindlan and Pierre himself.

Together with fan Adrian Andion

Although he does not like to give direct interviews, and has also commented on them randomly, this does not indicate that his character is negative. In fact, he has always had a very positive attitude with people who approach him to take a photo or autograph, especially on the trips he has made to Cuba since leaving the country in 2014.

Now 37, Oliveira played at the highest level in North America in 2015 and 2016 with Atlanta after signing a multi-million dollar contract with Chavez Raven’s tenants, the Dodgers. In his first year, he achieved his best indicators in all respectsAnd that was also when he played most of the games and roles.

If we had come at a younger age and better socialized, today we may be talking about one of the most successful Cubans in MLB based on his immense potential which he has not only demonstrated in the National Series at a much higher level than in recent years, But what he did in international events with professionals For all kinds of categories.