July 10, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Retired US Army General Suspended After Jill Biden Tweet

Retired US Army General Suspended After Jill Biden Tweet

Winston Hale July 10, 2022 2 min read

Washington- A retired general decorated with three stars US Army He has been suspended from his duties as an adviser to active-duty officers, an Army spokesman said Saturday.

The suspension follows reports that her social media account contained comments critical of the US first lady. Jill Biden.

Retired Lt. Gen Gary Wolski He was serving as Senior Mentor HQE-SM, a highly rated expert, when he was suspended by Lt. Gen. Theodore MartinAccording to a statement by the Army Spokesperson, the Commanding General of the Combined Arms Centre, Cynthia O. Smith.

The spokesman did not disclose the reason for the suspension pending the outcome of the investigation, nor did he provide any other details.

USAT today A Twitter account under Wolski’s name posted a response to a statement following the first lady’s actions. Supreme Court Last month it overturned the abortion rights decision in Roe v. Wade.

“For nearly 50 years, women have had the right to make decisions about our bodies. Today, that right was stolen from us,” Biden said.

The newspaper noted that the tweet was written under Wolski’s name: “Glad you finally know what a woman is.” The tweet was later deleted.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

‘Díaz-Canel, pingú’: Spy Gerardo Hernández Shows Brutality in Inter-Communist Challenge

July 10, 2022 Winston Hale
2 min read

US Secret Service Director resigns from Snapchat

July 9, 2022 Winston Hale
1 min read

Chaos at summit at State Department: President’s security escorts participants out for one-by-one debriefing

July 8, 2022 Winston Hale

You may have missed

2 min read

Retired US Army General Suspended After Jill Biden Tweet

July 10, 2022 Winston Hale
3 min read

This method allows the manufacture of more reliable and durable solid-electrolyte batteries – technology – hybrid and electric

July 10, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

In eight minutes they won the match for us: Fernando Ortiz Mediotempo

July 10, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

Sofia Vergara and her uphill battle against thyroid cancer

July 10, 2022 Lane Skeldon