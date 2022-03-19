March 19, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Reading in the exact sciences

Reading in the exact sciences

Zera Pearson March 19, 2022 2 min read

Cultural activations begin

MÉRIDA- Promoting reading on the campus of Exact Sciences and Engineering of the Autonomous University of Yucatan (UADY), is part of the revitalization strategies for reading spaces and habits in a comprehensive, systematic and purposeful manner, project officials confirmed by Gabriela Rodríguez Ochoa.

He stated that students and academics from the three colleges are participating in this project, in addition to the campus library, so that, as part of the strategies, the main actors are to revitalize reading areas, establish literary workshops, and donate books. As well as cultural activities that everyone can participate in.

He added, “The first activity that is being done is the book donation campaign, and there is no doubt that the word unites us, and for this we seek to unify our efforts from reading, indicating that the word also overlaps with exact sciences.” .

He said that as a coordinating body, they want to take advantage of the reading areas, and invite the entire university community to participate in this first “Books for a Reason” campaign, to grow those reading spaces.

It was announced that on the 7th of next April at 9:00 am, in the Aula Magna of the Engineering Campus, Raúl Lara Quevedo will present a conference “Between the Magnificent, Historic and Biblical in El Lapperento del Fauno”.

In addition to these new activities, Rodriguez Ochoa explained that in the faculties of Chemical, Engineering and Mathematics, cultural topics of student choice continue, including: digital photography, dialogue readings, cultural journalism, and the reading and writing workshop, among others.

See also  Interview with Barber about the shortage of doctors in Spain

He stressed that the aim of these actions is to accompany the community with a broad and diverse cultural offering, helping to improve the quality of life and emotional health of future artists and residents.

Finally, expect that they will organize more activities, such as workshops, literary capsules, exhibitions and competitions, to name a few.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Nigerian medical students who fled Ukraine continue their education online

March 19, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

University elections. UBA Medical Sciences students launch campaign to promote left unity

March 18, 2022 Zera Pearson
3 min read

The importance of refining concepts in precision medicine

March 18, 2022 Zera Pearson

You may have missed

2 min read

US military plane crashes while training in Norway | International | News

March 19, 2022 Winston Hale
2 min read

Freeman and Dodgers agree to 6-year deal

March 19, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
3 min read

Learn about the record-breaking suspension bridge in Yunnan, China

March 19, 2022 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

Reading in the exact sciences

March 19, 2022 Zera Pearson