Reading in the exact sciences

Cultural activations begin

MÉRIDA- Promoting reading on the campus of Exact Sciences and Engineering of the Autonomous University of Yucatan (UADY), is part of the revitalization strategies for reading spaces and habits in a comprehensive, systematic and purposeful manner, project officials confirmed by Gabriela Rodríguez Ochoa.

He stated that students and academics from the three colleges are participating in this project, in addition to the campus library, so that, as part of the strategies, the main actors are to revitalize reading areas, establish literary workshops, and donate books. As well as cultural activities that everyone can participate in.

He added, “The first activity that is being done is the book donation campaign, and there is no doubt that the word unites us, and for this we seek to unify our efforts from reading, indicating that the word also overlaps with exact sciences.” .

He said that as a coordinating body, they want to take advantage of the reading areas, and invite the entire university community to participate in this first “Books for a Reason” campaign, to grow those reading spaces.

It was announced that on the 7th of next April at 9:00 am, in the Aula Magna of the Engineering Campus, Raúl Lara Quevedo will present a conference “Between the Magnificent, Historic and Biblical in El Lapperento del Fauno”.

In addition to these new activities, Rodriguez Ochoa explained that in the faculties of Chemical, Engineering and Mathematics, cultural topics of student choice continue, including: digital photography, dialogue readings, cultural journalism, and the reading and writing workshop, among others.

He stressed that the aim of these actions is to accompany the community with a broad and diverse cultural offering, helping to improve the quality of life and emotional health of future artists and residents.

Finally, expect that they will organize more activities, such as workshops, literary capsules, exhibitions and competitions, to name a few.