Raul Jimenez reunited with his partner in attack, Adama Traore

Mexican Raul Jimenez Met again in training Wolverhampton With his Spanish partner in the attack Adama Traorewho returned to the club after a loan session in Barcelona.

Wolves Training began to start the new 2022-2023 season and the Aztec striker was present with him I broughtwho also joined the orders of the Portuguese strategist Bruno Lagg.

During his time with the team Premier League, Raul Jimenez found from Adama A great partner for his goals, because the Spaniard has collaborated with several goals that help with that Jimenez. January 15, 2022 was the last time they were both on the scoreboard.

With the details set, it is expected that on July 9, Wolves will play a friendly match against Burnley, then face off against Alaves and for I raised In the matches that will serve as preparation for the next tournament.

The new season of Wolverhampton It will start with confrontation As visitors to the house of LeedsThe duel will be held on August 6, he said.