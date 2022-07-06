Miguel Borja Cruz Azul of Mexico is determined to sign him: Operation River Plate Fall | Numbers | Colombians abroad

The process by which River Plate intended to sign striker Miguel Angel Borja is practically closed, or at least very complicated by banking problems in Argentina.

Although River are hoping to move quickly and sign Junior de Barranquilla striker, they know they have until Thursday 7 July to close the deal, as that is the date when the Argentine Pro League will close its transfer record.

Given the possibility that Borja will not go to River, the question arises at Barranquilla: Will the top scorer remain at Junior Club this semester? At the table of the Char clan, the owner of the shark, there is no official offer from another team to stay with Miguel Angel.

However, from Mexico, Cruz Azul would surely be interested in a coffee forward, although he didn’t send in any sort of offer because he understood River was very much in the player’s favor and didn’t want to interfere, knowing that he was. Borja also dreams of playing in the Argentine club.

This reserve held by the Mexican club will change in the next few hours: Cruz Azul will be ready to formalize an offer of nearly $6.5 million that River made to Junior and Palmeiras, although he will have the advantage of depositing money immediately, without exchange rate problems or Banking obstacles.

Will this offer come?