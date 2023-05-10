Puerto Williams: Cereme de Ciencia visited the Cape Horn Antarctic Center

In addition to his knowledge of the world’s southernmost scientific research center facilities, he has engaged in community discussion and meetings with local authorities.

“Having an enabling infrastructure for regional and global scientific development is one of the foundations for transforming the region into a development and research pole,” said Science Seremi, Veronica Vallejos, on her tour of the Cabo Don Antarctic Center. de Hornos, where he was also speaking with researchers from the Cabo de Hornos International Center for the Study of Global Change and Conservation of Biocultural Culture (CHIC), the first center of excellence for basic research in the region, as well as part of the Millennium Biodiversity Institute’s team research center in Antarctica and Sub-Antarctic Ecosystems (BASE, for its English acronym).

With funding from ANID, CHIC has focused since its inception on the study of subarctic ecosystems, education and climate change in order to preserve and enhance the Cape Horn Biosphere Reserve. “Knowing the work they do is essential for SEREMI, as it will allow us to better support regional research. The grassroots centers strive for national and international scientific linkages; it is very important for science to have talents from different countries and disciplines, who contribute their knowledge to understanding climate change and its implications, besides the transfer of knowledge to the community,” the regional authority explained.

During their deployment in the capital of the Chilean province of Antarctica, they organized with the delegate of the province, María Luisa Muñoz, a discussion focused on highlighting the path of women and their experience in the practice of science in this field, with the aim of breaking stereotypes and bringing women and girls closer to scientific careers, an activity in which she participated Dr. Tamara Contador as a panelist to share her experience. Community, Mayor Patricio Fernández and Head of the Territorial Unit of the Undersecretary for Regional and Administrative Development, Daniela Panicucci, participated in the activity.

Regarding the conversation, delegate María Luisa Muñoz noted that the conversation that took place “is important because it is about talking about the experience of attracting girls and adolescents in one way or another to see in scientific professions, which were often considered male areas, an opportunity. Today we have very strong women, And they have a very different vision that needs to be taken into account.

“We want our girls and young men to be motivated to study professions related to science, technology, engineering and mathematics, to arouse their curiosity and, above all, to understand that these fields need more women with different visions, and this is what we are looking for with this conversation that included the participation of a prominent researcher, In addition, we use this example to provide background information about public science competitions for the Ministry of Science, focusing on the category of distribution, access and free use of knowledge dissemination products,” Vallejos noted.

The Science Symposium also met with the Mayor of Cabo de Hornos, Patricio Fernández, to talk about the municipality’s needs and cooperation in its development of science, technology, knowledge and innovation, and with the Director of the Museum’s Anthropology Museum Martin Josendi, Alberto Serrano, with whom he spoke about the research they are conducting and the potential of the Museum as a platform for research in science humanitarian and social.

Their deployment concluded with a visit to the Omora Ethnobotanical Park, to learn about its program of work and the different areas of research, which are being developed today under the auspices of the Basal CHIC Center.