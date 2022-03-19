Puerto Rico office prepares database to give jobs to Dominicans

The Puerto Rican government office in the country said yesterday that it will later publish requirements and guidelines to follow for those wishing to work on the island’s reconstruction.

The information is produced by the open interest among Dominicans who wish to work in the required fields, such as construction and the electrical system, after the Puerto Rican authorities announced that Dominican labor requiredAnd the Especially for the construction sector.

The Puerto Rican government office is receiving calls from the workers and has started building a database with their information.

Available to interested parties Phone 809-549-6363 and email [email protected] “Until they contact us, that’s how we put them in our database and when we have more information, apart from posting it on our social networks, we will send a mass email to those we have registered.”

The Facebook account is the Office of Puerto Rico in the Dominican Republic.

The job offer comes after receiving about $85 billion in federal funds to rebuild the island devastated by natural phenomena. There is a demand for masons, carpenters, floor installers, master masons, and electricians, among others.

Executive Director of the Puerto Rican Office in the Dominican Republic, Nelson Torres MartinezHe said in an interview with Listin Diario that It is an open call for Dominican companies, And they are in conversation with this sector.

The associated state of Puerto Rico has a population of about 3.2 million, after 3 to 4% of them have relocated to other US states in order to Destruction of Hurricanes Irma and Maria and the latest earthquakes.

As far as the Dominicans are concerned, it is estimated that there are about 300,000 residing there, Mostly without a specific immigration status. This last group will not be eligible for the government’s job offer.