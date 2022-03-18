March 18, 2022

The Dominican Republic is ranked 69th among the happiest countries in the world

This Sunday, March 20, world happiness day Like every year, a global report lists the happiest countries.

The “World Happiness Report” puts the Dominican Republic in 69th place, Four points happier than they were in 2020.

According to the report, The Dominican Republic is the happiest country in Latin America Bolivia (71), Paraguay (73), Peru (74), Ecuador (76).

Costa Rica is the happiest Latin countryIt ranks 23rd, followed by Panama (37), Brazil (38), Guatemala (39), Chile (44), Nicaragua (45), Mexico (46), El Salvador (49), Honduras (55), Argentina (57) and Colombia. (66).

According to the report, the least happy Latin American country is Venezuelawhich is number 108.

While The least happy country in the world is Afghanistanwhich ranks 146.

The points that are evaluated for whether a country is happy are gross domestic product (GDP), life expectancy, freedom of decision-making and perception of corruption, among others.

Finland continues to occupy the top of the rankingAnd the Being one of only five Nordic countries to occupy the top ten.

The report says that the perception of corruption levels has declined in all regions least in Latin America and Eastern Europe.

In the past decade, trends of sadness and anxiety have grown in Latin America, South Asia, the Middle East and North Africa, and Sub-Saharan Africa.

