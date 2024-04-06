Powerball rises to $1.3 billion ahead of Saturday's drawing

the Strong sales from Powerball They raised the jackpot of this American lottery to $1.3 billion Before the draw was held on Saturday evening.

after From $1.23 billion to $1.3 billionNow win the jackpot Its cash value is $608.9 millionalmost.

This jackpot ranks as the fourth-largest in Powerball and the eighth-largest among US lottery jackpots.

“Our estimate of $1.3 billion today Friday has a cash value of $608.9 million, and certainly with the sales this afternoon and tomorrow, it will continue to increase,” explained Lorna Huertas Padilla, assistant secretary of the Lottery Office.

Play will take place at the Florida Lottery's drawing studio in Tallahassee at 10:59 p.m. and will be broadcast live on powerball.com.

since The last bottle was delivered on January 1st40 consecutive drawings were made without anyone matching all six numbers.

Sales from Sunday, March 31, until yesterday, Thursday, amounted to $3,725,705, representing an increase of 91% compared to the same period from Sunday to Thursday last week.

“From the start of the $20 million jackpot on January 2nd through yesterday, we have sold a total of $30,926,635 in Powerball and paid out $6,471,204 in prizes. Yesterday, Thursday, the global sale of all our games reached $1,404,492.50, recording a total,” the official explained. 1,264,097 plays, with average sales of $63.25 per minute and 48.10 plays per minute.

The cost to play Powerball is $2. Second chance games, Power Play and Double Play, can be added to this for an additional $1 per game.

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.