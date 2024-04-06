Kratos demonstrates the electronic warfare capabilities of the US Marine Corps' new XQ-58A Valkyrie drone.

Kratos has confirmed progress in the development of the XQ-58A Valkyrie aircraft for the US Marine Corps, by demonstrating capabilities to perform electronic warfare missions in combination with the F-35A stealth fighters. This news was reported at the beginning of the month, at Eglin Air Force Base, corresponding to the second phase of tests included in the contract extension awarded to the company during the month of December.

The event occurred in Florida when the drone made a flight accompanied by two F-35A fighter jets, successfully demonstrating the ability to launch integrated electronic attacks. The exercise was part of the first phase of the programme Affordable freelance collaborative killer hack – Wallet (Pak-P).

The XQ-58A's electronic attack system can perceive, identify and locate multiple threats, and ultimately use that information to conduct a neutralizing attack. It is a very effective tool due to its firm and economical ability. Steve Finlay, Head of Unmanned Systems at Kratos, said:We are very excited about the mission capability demonstrated during the flight and the incredible cost effectiveness this enables; Not to mention eliminating risks to the human pilot and eliminating risks to expensive manned platforms. We are proud to be pioneers in these technologies“.

The XQ-58A Valkyrie is an unmanned combat aerial vehicle designed and manufactured by Kratos Corporation. The tactical drone was designed under the Low-Cost Attritable Strike Demonstrator (LCAAT) programme. The Valkyrie's first flight took place in 2019 with the US Air Force, while the Marines integrated it years later, making its initial flight in October 2023. Planned plans for the XQ-58A tactical drone within the aircraft's organizational chart The Marine Air Land Task Force is among The most diverse teams: from an electronic warfare support platform to launching or supporting lethal attacks or carrying out chains of destruction.

In addition, the development of the drone for the US Air Force and Marine Corps meets the budget requirements of the Pentagon, which seeks to deploy a greater number of drones of different types, but more financially efficient. For comparison, as Kratos reported, Valkyrie costs $6.5 million. In contrast, the current MQ-9 Reaper drone, intended for intelligence, surveillance, surveillance and attack missions, is worth US$38 million.

*Images used for illustration.

