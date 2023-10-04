Pelosi says the acting speaker of the House of Representatives ordered her to vacate her office in the Capitol.

(CNN) — Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday was the newly appointed Acting Speaker, a North Carolina Republican. Patrick McHenry ordered his office in the Capitol building vacated.

He maintains his regular office in the Canon House office building.

CNN saw an email sent from McHenry’s office to Pelosi’s office shortly after 6 p.m. Tuesday: “I am reassigning h-132 for the use of the office of the president. Please vacate the space tomorrow.”

Pelosi said in a statement that she was not in Washington to move her belongings immediately.

“With all the important decisions to be made by the new Republican leadership that we all look forward to, one of the first actions of the new president pro tempore was to order me to vacate my office in the Capitol immediately,” he said. California Democratic Party. “Unfortunately, I am unable to retrieve my possessions at this time as I am in California to mourn the loss and pay tribute to my dear friend Dianne Feinstein.”

Feinstein, who served three decades in the Senate as the longest-serving senator in history, died last week at the age of 90 of ill health. A viewing will be held Wednesday at San Francisco City Hall before the funeral on Thursday.

In her statement, Pelosi said, “The departure is a sharp departure from tradition: As Speaker of the House, I gave former Speaker Hastert a substantially larger office suite than he wanted.”

“Office space is not important to me, but it is important to them,” he said. “Now that the new Republican leadership has addressed this critical issue, we hope they will act on what really matters to the American people.”

CNN has contacted McHenry for comment.

Speaker pro tempore, McHenry’s official title, has the power to vote on Congress and choose the next speaker of the House, suspend the chamber, adjourn it, and approve nominations for speaker.

Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy is required by House rules to submit to the clerk a confidential list of persons “in the order in which each vacancy shall serve pro tempore for the Speaker.” McHenry, a staunch McCarthy ally, was the first name on that list.