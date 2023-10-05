October 5, 2023

104-year-old woman sets record with parachute

Winston Hale October 5, 2023 2 min read

A 104-year-old woman from Chicago is hoping to be recognized as the oldest person to skydive.

Dorothy Hafner, born in 1918, survived the Spanish flu and the Covid-19 pandemic, and her first attempt at skydiving at the age of 100.

The first time he jumped out of a plane, he had to be pushed down from the plane. However, she wanted to feel the wind on her face and the feeling of flying again.

Leaving her walker behind, Patty boarded a Skyvan in Ottawa, Illinois, strapped to an instructor certified by the United States Parachute Association, and Hafner happily jumped from a height of 4,100 meters (13,500 feet).

“Come, come, Geronimo!” Hafner said as he sat on the plane, the Chicago Tribune reported.

She was calm and confident when the plane was in the air, crawling and jumping on the edge just before. The entire experience lasted seven minutes, including the slow descent of his parachute to the ground.

Stepping onto the floor he commented: “Everything was fantastic, fantastic, couldn’t have been better. Skydiving is an amazing experience and nothing to be afraid of. Do it,” Hafner told NBC Chicago.

The Guinness World Record for oldest skydiver was set in May 2022 by 103-year-old Swedish Linnea Ingegard Larsson. However, ‘WLS-TV’ reported that Skydive Chicago is trying to certify Hafner’s jump as a Guinness World Record.

