104-year-old woman sets record with parachute

A 104-year-old woman from Chicago is hoping to be recognized as the oldest person to skydive.

Dorothy Hafner, born in 1918, survived the Spanish flu and the Covid-19 pandemic, and her first attempt at skydiving at the age of 100.

The first time he jumped out of a plane, he had to be pushed down from the plane. However, she wanted to feel the wind on her face and the feeling of flying again.

Leaving her walker behind, Patty boarded a Skyvan in Ottawa, Illinois, strapped to an instructor certified by the United States Parachute Association, and Hafner happily jumped from a height of 4,100 meters (13,500 feet).