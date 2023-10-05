Thief slain in El Paso has been identified

Step.- A 24-year-old El Paso man was shot and killed Monday at a Wing Daddy’s restaurant in Northeast El Paso, according to the El Paso Police Department (EPPD).

However, the information provided by the corporation did not mention the identity of the person who shot and killed the suspect.

Police say Isaac Ace de Santiago committed an aggravated robbery at Wing Daddy’s Sauce House on Sean Haggerty just after midnight Monday.

Police say De Santiago attacked the business manager and stole money from the business at gunpoint.

Police say De Santiago was shot after fleeing the scene and suffering multiple gunshot wounds.

Police say they were initially dispatched to the business for an aggravated robbery, however, when they arrived, De Santiago was found dead outside the back of the business.

Crimes Against Persons detectives were then called in to investigate the case.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call police at 915-832-4400. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 915-566-8477 (TIPS). You may be eligible for a cash reward.