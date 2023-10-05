October 5, 2023

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Thief slain in El Paso has been identified

Thief slain in El Paso has been identified

Winston Hale October 5, 2023 1 min read

Step.- A 24-year-old El Paso man was shot and killed Monday at a Wing Daddy’s restaurant in Northeast El Paso, according to the El Paso Police Department (EPPD).

However, the information provided by the corporation did not mention the identity of the person who shot and killed the suspect.

Police say Isaac Ace de Santiago committed an aggravated robbery at Wing Daddy’s Sauce House on Sean Haggerty just after midnight Monday.

Police say De Santiago attacked the business manager and stole money from the business at gunpoint.

Police say De Santiago was shot after fleeing the scene and suffering multiple gunshot wounds.

Police say they were initially dispatched to the business for an aggravated robbery, however, when they arrived, De Santiago was found dead outside the back of the business.

Crimes Against Persons detectives were then called in to investigate the case.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call police at 915-832-4400. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 915-566-8477 (TIPS). You may be eligible for a cash reward.

See also  Walmart has announced that it is closing hundreds of stores in the United States

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

104-year-old woman sets record with parachute

October 5, 2023 Winston Hale
2 min read

Pelosi says the acting speaker of the House of Representatives ordered her to vacate her office in the Capitol.

October 4, 2023 Winston Hale
3 min read

The Powerball jackpot is huge, but these 3 strategies can help you increase your fortune

October 4, 2023 Winston Hale

You may have missed

3 min read

Sandra Cuevas and her painful presentation at the supply center; Can’t always order

October 5, 2023 Phyllis Ward
1 min read

Thief slain in El Paso has been identified

October 5, 2023 Winston Hale
1 min read

United overtakes American as the world’s largest airline

October 5, 2023 Zera Pearson
2 min read

The NFL is still feeling Taylor Swift’s influence

October 5, 2023 Lane Skeldon