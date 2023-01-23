US Department of Justice finds 6 more classified documents at Biden family home (Reuters)

American justice was invented elsewhere Six classified documents During a raid on the family’s residence Joe Biden In Delaware, a particularly nasty new discovery for a Democratic incumbent.

“The Department of Justice “He seized material he considered within the scope of his investigation, including six (…) classified documents,” President Biden’s personal attorney said in a statement. Bob Bauer.

Registration started at 09:45 AM and ended at 22:30 PM. Some of the documents found date back to Biden’s tenure Senator (1973-2009) and others till his tenure Barack Obama’s Vice President (2009-2017).

Last week on Saturday White House It was confirmed that The third batch of documents Delaware home raided by Biden’s lawyers

Bauer said in his statement that they agreed to provide access to the home, with the aim of speeding up the process “as much as possible”. Department of Justice Examine it for classified material.

The court asked that the searches conducted in the past few days should not be pre-announced.

Members Biden Law Group And White House.

The Department of Justice You had “full” access to the Site, including your handwritten notes, files, documents, folders, lists or tables, and records you considered in the context of your investigation;Six documents Marked as classified.

They took it too Handwritten notes His years as Vice President for further review.

Special adviser to Biden Richard SaberAnother report added that the President asked to show his lawyers Full cooperation He recalled that this has been the case since the discovery of classified documents on the think tank with the Department of Justice. Penn Center, Established by the President

Saber stressed that Biden and his team are making sure the Justice Department has what it needs to do a “thorough” review.

Both of them White House Like Biden, they have asserted from the outset their full willingness to cooperate in these investigations and have sought to distance themselves from the former president’s case. Donald Trump (2017-2021).

Republicans are also investigating Department of Justice For hoarding secret documents in his private house Sea-a-lake (Florida), discovered after an experiment FBI.

Biden’s case was discovered this January and various of his secret documents were discovered by his own lawyers and turned over to authorities, unlike what happened at Mar-a-Lago, requiring the intervention of the Department of Justice to recover the documents.

“The president has been committed to addressing this responsibly from the beginning because he takes it very seriously,” Sauber stressed in his memo, where he noted that neither Biden nor first lady Zillo were among the home raids. .

A few days ago, during a trip to California, Biden He tried to downplay the case.

“Listen, we found some misplaced documents (…) We immediately provide them to the Ministry of Archives and Justice” the US president told reporters.

“I don’t regret anything“, he added.

Attorney General Merrick Garland has appointed former Maryland U.S. Attorney Robert Harr as special counsel to investigate any potential wrongdoing surrounding the Biden documents. (Reuters)

According to one Act of 1978US Presidents and Vice Presidents must send their emails, letters and other work documents National Archives.

Attorney General Merrick Garland has appointed former Maryland U.S. Attorney Robert Harr as special counsel to investigate any potential wrongdoing surrounding the Biden documents.

(With information from AFP and EFE)

