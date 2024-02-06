February 6, 2024

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Palestine: Israeli soldiers attack a UN convoy in Gaza | Momento.net

Palestine: Israeli soldiers attack a UN convoy in Gaza | Momento.net

Phyllis Ward February 6, 2024 1 min read

Palestine – Israeli forces opened fire on a UN food aid convoy in Gaza, according to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Middle East (UNRWA).

“We cannot deliver humanitarian aid under fire. There is an urgent need for safe and sustainable humanitarian access everywhere, including northern Gaza.

According to UNRWA Director Thomas White, the convoy came under artillery fire from the Israeli Navy. He also reported that there were no injuries.

UNRWA is currently facing a suspension of funding from 16 countries. Meanwhile, UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini said, “These decisions threaten our ongoing humanitarian work in the region, including the Gaza Strip in particular.”

The total number of victims of the Israeli aggression rose to 27,365 dead and 66,630 wounded. The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) estimates that 17,000 children in the Gaza Strip are unaccompanied or separated from their families during the armed conflict, and that almost all minors need mental health support.





See also  Puerto Rico National Guard travels to Haiti on a humanitarian mission

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

6 min read

Pietro vs. Barbossa, the final attack between two irreconcilable enemies

February 6, 2024 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

Internal Trade will impose fines and close companies that resist electronic payment

February 6, 2024 Phyllis Ward
5 min read

The constitutional reforms carried out by López Obrador put the opposition to the test Mexican elections 2024

February 5, 2024 Phyllis Ward

You may have missed

6 min read

Venezuela defeats Mexico 6-1 in the 2024 Caribbean Championship | Uses

February 6, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
3 min read

Google trick to find out if a missed call is a scam or spam

February 6, 2024 Roger Rehbein
6 min read

Pietro vs. Barbossa, the final attack between two irreconcilable enemies

February 6, 2024 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

Appeals court refuses to grant immunity to Trump from election interference case

February 6, 2024 Winston Hale