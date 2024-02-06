Palestine: Israeli soldiers attack a UN convoy in Gaza | Momento.net

Palestine – Israeli forces opened fire on a UN food aid convoy in Gaza, according to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Middle East (UNRWA).

“We cannot deliver humanitarian aid under fire. There is an urgent need for safe and sustainable humanitarian access everywhere, including northern Gaza.

According to UNRWA Director Thomas White, the convoy came under artillery fire from the Israeli Navy. He also reported that there were no injuries.

UNRWA is currently facing a suspension of funding from 16 countries. Meanwhile, UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini said, “These decisions threaten our ongoing humanitarian work in the region, including the Gaza Strip in particular.”

The total number of victims of the Israeli aggression rose to 27,365 dead and 66,630 wounded. The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) estimates that 17,000 children in the Gaza Strip are unaccompanied or separated from their families during the armed conflict, and that almost all minors need mental health support.










