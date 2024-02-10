February 10, 2024

Ozzie Guillén made history as manager of the Caribbean Series

the boss Ozzie Guillen Take command Guerra Sharks And broke the streak of 37 years without a title LVBP. But he made history with the Caribbean Series Championship, where only one other person has achieved this feat, which includes… World Series to MLB.

Story of the Oswaldo Guillén As a leader he was completely successful. In 2005 it led to Classic fall From the United States to Chicago White Sox Reverse Houston Astros. The team is based in illinoisHe remained far from this achievement, but the Venezuelan achieved glory, breaking an 88-year drought.


Venezuela Reached the final of the Caribbean Vs Lacey Tigersactor To last in Dominican. Sticking to one path: pitching, good defense and offense. As soon as the 27th fell, Ozzie Guillen He was once again enshrined, and had broken 15 years without titles in said competition, ever since Tigers of Aragua In Mexicali 2009.

The last leader wins the title World Series And the last of Caribbean series He was Tommy LasordaChampion with Lacey Tigers In 1974 and with Los Angeles Dodgers In 1981, according to Sarah Lange on social media. However, he became the first captain to hold championship titles MLB, LVBP And the Caribbean.

Caribbean Series title crowns Ozzie Guillén in history

  • MLB: Chicago White Sox (2005)
  • LVBP: Guaira Sharks (2023-24)
  • Caribbean Series: Venezuelan League (2024)

The Venezuelan act was supported by good guidance by his manager and the different coats of arms: throwing, batting and on the bases. The title was earned for excellent management of bull herds and experience Ozzie Guillen In these types of cases.

Will Guillen be able to return to Major League Baseball?

