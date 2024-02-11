February 13, 2024

Chivas vs FC Juarez lineup

Cassandra Curtis February 11, 2024 2 min read

Chivas de Guadalajara He will look to win his third match in ending Follower Mexican League. Receive FC Juarez For the sixth day of the tournament.

he Holy flock Played on Wednesday against Forge FC In his first appearance in Concaça champions. In that match, the Argentine coach saved several of his key players while thinking about the match against the Argentina national team Brave This Friday in Akron Stadium.

Victor Guzman, Eric Gutierrez, Roberto Alvarado, and Chiquite Orozco They were not part of the team that participated for the first time in the continental tournament.

Pucho Guzman in a match with Chivas


“From a football perspective, from what I want from playing as a winger to playing as a nine, which has less responsibility in some aspects that we are looking for. So, I was looking for him to adapt to me physically, in football terms. He played today as a winger, but “Almost as a nine player as well. I've put him more in one position, to try to find that depth that he can bring. And yes, that's obviously important” for him, because he's a boy who's recently arrived, he needs to adapt to the team. He came in without participating in the pre-season, we have already started, so; “This is important to him.” Fernando Gago After the victory over the Canadians.

In the duel before Forge FCJago implemented a new playing system: 5-3-2. Former technician Avellaneda Racing Club On Friday, he will return to his usual 4-3-3 formation.

Jago I actually faced this substitute during the final minutes of the previous match, a 2-0 win Atletico San Luis For the fifth match of Mexican League. at that time, D.T The Argentine was sent to the field Raul Martinez To strengthen the defense.

This scheme requires flock To play with a lower striker than he usually does. In the first appearance in Concaça champions 2024 Select coach Kid Quill And Ricardo Marin, who complement each other very well. Indeed, the first of them scored a brace and the other scored the remaining goal.

Aside from recent victories, Jago non-compatible. You know that Chivas They have to improve a lot to aspire to fight both Mexican League Like continental competition.

The official lineup for the Chivas vs. Juarez match

Chivas: J. Rangel; Muzo, A. Briceño, J. Orozco, M. Chavez; any. Gutierrez, F. Guzman, F. Beltran; P. Perez, R. Alvarado, R. Marín.

FC Juarez: S. Jury; A. Vukcevic, A. Ortíz, F. Calvo, J. García; J. Abella, D. Villalpando, J. Salas; Dr.. Garcia, M. Santos, and A. Garcia.

