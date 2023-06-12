ORH Webinar 06/22: “Innovation and Wellbeing: Tailoring Initiatives to Each Generation” – ORH

Coffee for everyone is not an option. It’s time to invent and customize your wellness plans so that they are truly beneficial.

On June 22 at 12 noon, an ORH webinar entitled “Innovation and Wellbeing: Tailoring Initiatives to Each Generation” will be held, in collaboration with OpenUp.

At this event, we will tackle the grand challenge of promoting well-being in the diverse, multi-generational work environment that businesses entail. In addition, we will provide useful information for those seeking to create healthier, more productive and harmonious work environments.

For this, we will have a post Thiago Santosone of the important things influencers in Human Resources in Spain and Director of Jobs and Talent for StudentFinanceAnd Angeles Alcazar Garciawith his extensive career in the field and currently his managing partner at Generation and Talent ObservatoryAnd Andrea EnsignCPO in technofor And a psychologist.

What will you learn in this webinar?

Tools and resources to promote mental and emotional health in the company.

Tips for improving intergenerational communication and collaboration.

How to take advantage of the special strengths and capabilities of each generation to strengthen the company’s culture.

Success stories and good practices in managing wellbeing in multigenerational work environments.

Opportunity to ask and receive questions ideas Experts in human resources and worker welfare.