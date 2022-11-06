Note the last lunar eclipse of the year in Puerto Rico

The Puerto Rican Astronomy Society (SAPR) Certified organization Container The Puerto Rican Space Grant Consortium informs that during the early hours of Tuesday, November 8th until dawn, Lunar eclipse The year 2022, an astronomical event that can be observed with the naked eye from anywhere on the island.

A lunar eclipse occurs when sunlight is filtered high into the Earth’s atmosphere and casts as a direct shadow (a shadow) on our natural satellite, giving the moon a red-orange color at that time.

“On this occasion, we will have an eclipse somewhat different from what is usual, since then Puerto Rico It will begin its partial phase at 5:09 a.m. and its entirety can be seen from 6:16 a.m. until 6:29 a.m. when the moon turns orange-red and hides over the horizon toward the west at sunrise.” Professor Juan Villavini, Member and Supervisor, SAPR .

Professor Cesar M. López, President of OCCAE (an independent organization affiliated with SAPR) and a member of the NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassadors Voluntary Education Program, commented: “The Moon has always been one of the most studied extraterrestrial bodies because it is so close to From us.Now more than ever, it is of paramount importance, thanks to developments in space exploration, as the goal of the Artemis mission, for example, is to establish a permanent presence on the Moon.Although it is not a colonial project, it will be an exploration project of the possibilities Human survival outside the earth.

Lopez added that “a tremendous amount of research is already being done on how astronauts can take advantage of lunar resources to develop alternatives that allow them to extend the time they can be on lunar soil. So, astronomy is the basis of the study to understand the natural phenomena that occur on the moon from Earth.” What happens on the moon during an eclipse like the one that will happen soon? Let’s enjoy these astronomical events that stimulate our curiosity and creativity.”

SAPR concluded that the eclipse can also be seen in other parts of the planet such as North and South America, most of Asia, Australia, the Atlantic, Pacific and Indian Oceans.

SAPR invites astronomy enthusiasts to display their photos of the eclipse through its Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/saprinc