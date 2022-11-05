Samsung Galaxy S23 – Official presentation date in 2023

If you wait Samsung news for 2023 We have good and bad news. The good news is that we already know when Samsung Galaxy S23. And the bad news is that you’ll have to wait patiently, because it won’t be this year. The company will wait until 2023 until It offers the following high-end smartphones. If you want a Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 + or Galaxy S23 Ultra, you will have to wait about 3 months.

Samsung has spent years repeating the presentation history of Galaxy S series.. We’ve seen some deviations, albeit in just a few weeks. It’s normal to see them in first trimester of the year, not after the last week of February.

Samsung Galaxy S23 will be official before MWC 2023

The information comes from South Korea, specifically from Chosun media outlet. This medium managed to get to a few words of a Samsung ad related to it. This guarantees it Samsung Unpacked in San Francisco prepares for the first week of February.

This eliminates, for the time being, the odds of seeing the high end officially before the 2022 terminal, as some less reliable sources have claimed. It seems that Samsung will restore the scenario and date from previous years.

The Mobile World Congress It is celebrated from February 27 to March 3, 2023, a few weeks after the supposed date set by Samsung. It’s a natural thing, as Samsung has been unpacking the official presentation of the event in Barcelona for a few years. In 2023 it will be no different.

Information It’s not official, but it is the most valuable and reliable we have so far. It fits with Samsung’s annual strategy and is offered by a broker closely related to Samsung. Well, mark the date on the calendar knowing that some changes may come.