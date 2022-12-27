Not only is UJI growing in the health sciences, but it will be adding six new semesters to the Faculty of Humanities

Castillo. In its thirty years of experience, Universitat Jaume I has never stopped growing. The opening and operation of the College of Health Sciences, which is a historical requirement, marked a before and after not only for the university community, but also for the rest of the colleges. That is, the full operation of health has allowed the College of Humanities and Social Sciences to “liberate” health-related degrees that occupy facilities in the College of Health Sciences due to their lack of space. Humans and in other campus buildings. take advantage of this, Jaume I University will expand the Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences by adding new classrooms and a teaching laboratory on the second floorso far occupied by psychology.

Specifically, UJI will create six new classrooms and a laboratory in the spaces currently occupied by offices and other laboratories and will respond to a claim that the university community has been warning for some time: the lack of space in the Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences. In addition, the university will repair suspended ceilings, the HVAC system, and refurbish the teaching laboratory and open up office space.

University expectations directed by the Rector Eva Alcon These works, whose implementation period is estimated at three months, are ready during the next academic year 2023-2024. The works will be tendered “as soon as possible, although dates cannot be determined yet,” they explained from UJI. Likewise, for this measure, the University of Castellón has appreciated A budget of 1.1 million euros Which includes civil works and improvement of air conditioning facilities.

As the university itself explained to this newspaper, this measure will be used to improve air conditioning in the new spaces as part of UJI’s commitment to improving the energy efficiency of buildings and their contribution to energy savings, both environmentally and economically. . It is for this reason that the University of Castellón chose to equip the new classrooms and the new teaching laboratory on the second floor with a fresh air conditioning system that operates independently of the rest of the Faculty of Humanities building. social.

Transfer of teachers from psychology to health

Although the university community has been warning for some time about the need to expand this faculty, the reconstruction has not yet been viable because this part of the building was occupied by the Faculty of Psychology. right Now, Thanks to the conclusion of the College of Health SciencesThis procedure can be carried out since until last June. The offices and laboratories of the psychology faculty are located in the College of Humanities and Social Sciences.

On the other hand, UJI is also currently repairing some Humanas offices at a cost from the maintenance budget, according to university sources. In addition, the audiovisual and acoustic equipment of Aula Magna Joan Francesc Mira has been improved.

It must be remembered that the Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences was born in 1991 by the law of the year according to which the Jaume I University of Castelo was created. Although it was not until 2002 that the current building on campus opened and has been expanded over the years. The FHCS, popularly known as Human As for Humanities, About 4,000 people study, which is the highest number of students enrolleddue to its wide range of scores.

Specifically, this college houses studies 10 undergraduate degrees (Translation and Interpretation, Audiovisual Communication, Advertising and Public Relations, English Language Studies, Journalism, History and Heritage, Humanities and Intercultural Studies, Teacher in Primary Education, Teacher in Early Childhood Education, Physical Activity and Sports Science).

Also welcome 14 master’s degrees Among them are teachers of compulsory secondary education, baccalaureate, vocational training and language education; Intercultural Communication and Language Education (CIEL); Teaching and Acquiring English in Multilingual Contexts (MELACOM), Teaching and Acquiring English in Multilingual Contexts (MELACOM) (remotely), International Peace, Conflict and Development Studies; art history and visual culture; History and Identities in the Western Mediterranean (15th-19th centuries); applied research in feminist, gender, and citizenship studies; Research in translation and interpretation. International Business English (ELIT); new trends and innovation processes in communication; psychology. Medical and health translation, ethics and democracy.