April 14, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Normal persons can carry up to 5,000 Cuban pesos when entering or leaving Cuba

Normal persons can carry up to 5,000 Cuban pesos when entering or leaving Cuba

Phyllis Ward April 14, 2022 2 min read

The Official Gazette of the Republic of Cuba, in its extraordinary issue No. 28, dated April 12, 2022, was published No. Resolution 79/2022 of the Central Bank of Cuba (BCC)which regulates, for natural persons, the limit of the Cuban peso in cash and other means of payment or credit bonds that may be imported and exported upon entry and exit from the national territory.

The new regulation states that natural persons may, upon leaving and entering the national territory, export and import amounts not exceeding 5,000 Cuban pesos in cash, checks, bills of exchange, promissory notes or other instruments of payment or credit. International banking practice.

The resolution also stipulates that the import and export of Cuban peso pieces and samples of a monetary or genetic character that have been stripped from circulation, is subject to specific rules.

Likewise, the entry and exit of the Cuban peso in cash as a consignment by mail, air and sea, by any denomination or other means of payment or credit notes used in international banking practices is prohibited.

According to the provisions, that institution has the right to implement the powers entrusted to it with the aim of controlling cross-border inflows and outflows of funds, in addition to preventing and avoiding the use of the banking and financial system in illegal activities, including money laundering. The financing of terrorism and the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction.

Finally, the document states that natural persons who do not comply with the provisions will be subject to the penalty of confiscation, in accordance with the provisions of the customs legislation, without prejudice to the civil and criminal actions that may occur.

See also  Cuba can generate 1,100 megawatts of electricity from wind › Science › Granma

can be downloaded Here is the newspaper

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Migrations: Despite the long queues, at HQ in Breña they only serve people who have flights scheduled within 24 or 48 hours | Passport | emergency passport | Nuclear magnetic resonance | gear

April 12, 2022 Phyllis Ward
1 min read

Austrian chancellor describes dialogue with Putin as frank and open | News

April 12, 2022 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

Mexico earthquake: see here the latest seismic activity for today, April 11, 2022 | Nuclear magnetic resonance | TDEX | | the answers

April 12, 2022 Phyllis Ward

You may have missed

4 min read

The US Army confirms the collision of the first interstellar meteorite

April 14, 2022 Roger Rehbein
2 min read

Marcelo Michelle Linio has stopped being Chivas coach

April 14, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

Normal persons can carry up to 5,000 Cuban pesos when entering or leaving Cuba

April 14, 2022 Phyllis Ward
3 min read

Caceres will have a nuclear medicine service to treat cancer patients

April 14, 2022 Zera Pearson