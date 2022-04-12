Migrations: Despite the long queues, at HQ in Breña they only serve people who have flights scheduled within 24 or 48 hours | Passport | emergency passport | Nuclear magnetic resonance | gear

Chaos and turmoil were recorded this morning at Breña de . headquarters Migrations Because dozens of people are waiting for their passport to be processed and never miss their scheduled flight. Many of them travel on Holy Thursday and Good Friday, holidays Holy Week. However, the long queues do not progress despite the fact that interest in the building started at 8 am

according to LatinFirst they enter Citizens with children, pregnant women and the elderly whose flights are scheduled within 24 hours or 48 hours. “I’ve been waiting since 1:30 a.m. They opened at 8 a.m.. I have to travel on the 14th of April and they ask to come tomorrow to make another queue at 1 am.” One senior commented.

see here | Immigration indicates that she will be attending on Good Thursday and Good Friday at Breña headquarters due to the high demand for passports

Upon learning of his case, the immigration agent told him he would be treated today because his flight was leaving on time. “Procedures are procedures, they are 48 hours before and 24 hours before. We take care of them continuously.”

Due to the large number of people and to avoid disturbances, members of the Peruvian National Police (PNP) arrived in the area to impose order.

In the broadcast photos, a long line of people dispersed on Espana Street, in Giron Huaraz and Arequipa Street is observed. Many of them do not consider because of their travels Not scheduled within 48 or 24 hours. It is also unknown how many passports will be delivered today.

There are long queues at the immigration office located in Brenna. Photo: Cesar Grados/GEC

Report problems

On Monday, it was reported that passports were delayed in delivery at Jorge Chavez International Airport, hurting passengers who had to fly abroad. The same situation was recorded at Breña’s headquarters.

The National Immigration Control Authority insisted in its account that the “great demand” for passports “due to the approaching long Easter holiday” caused this situation.

Likewise, he indicated that it was possible to obtain a pre-delivery of the passports by the contracted supplier this year, which will be sent on Monday to its various headquarters.

Review here | The family missed a vacation trip to Paris due to no passports and had to pay about $5,000 USD to reschedule