Norma Palafox wears a dark bikini and makes an impact | Photo

Noma with AvoxAnd the Reality Show Winner exathlon He shows that sport is the best discipline to flaunt an enviable figure, because this time he has taken advantage of being at sea to show Stunning and toned body It is thanks to his discipline that he has achieved and of course by wearing it shows great effort.

The champ seems to be on the right track, because being a soccer player made her position herself as one of the Favorite Influencers On social media, he left more than one person shocked by the pictures he posted on his Instagram account and this time was no exception.

player atlas Share a picture of him with a sea view and wearing a mini bikini Which makes it look nice, and although the photo is uploaded in black and white, some posts show that the swimsuit is yellow, while the top is yellow.

legend

“All you need is love”And she wrote next to the post that in less than an hour it exceeded 70,000 likes and provoked dozens of reactions from her followers, who did not stop filling her with compliments.

“Chulisima always”.

“Perfect Palafox”.

“Wow, you are so amazing.”

Dazzle on board a luxury yacht

A few days ago, she also shared a video of herself wearing the same bikini as she walked on a luxury yacht and watched how the sun set and gave way to the stars. Actually one Postcard dream Brought to us by Norma Palafox.

To make the moment memorable, Norma, her family and friends listened to one of Bad Bunny’s latest songs, “Ogitus Lindos”, also performed by Colombians from “Bumba Estero”. Could Norma Palafox be closing the cycles already shaping up for an amazing 2023?

Read on

This is the reason why Norma Palafox decided to sign with Atlas

Norma Palafox raises the temperature in white pants

Norma Palafox shakes up the MX Women’s League with her new team