New colors are filtered for this generation

This year, Apple will change the colors of the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro again, and a leak indicates what they will be.

Possible colors for the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro have been filtered again

Like every year with every new generation of iPhone, Apple will change some colors of the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro. A lot has already been leaked about the iPhone 15, we even had a leak about possible colors, but now we have new, more complete information about what we can expect in 2023.

These new rumors come from an account on Weibo, the main Chinese social network, which already It has been leaked quite accurately that the iPhone 14 Pro will arrive in the new color “Deep Purple”. Therefore, it is expected that he will have relevant information, which also coincides with the previous leaks.

Crimson iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Green

This new line describes the new color for iPhone 15 Pro in scarlet color. As he points out, it “could be a little lighter” than the iPhone 14 Pro’s deep purple, but it’s “still quite deep.” Let’s remember that for years Apple has introduced a new color in each generation of the iPhone Pro, the one that joins the classic black, avocado and gold.

The iPhone 11 Pro has arrived in a new green color, the iPhone 12 Pro in a very dark blue, the iPhone 13 Pro in a very light blue, and the iPhone 15 Pro in the aforementioned deep purple.

As for iPhone 15, the source talks about the green color, similar to the color used in the iPhone 11 and iPhone 12. This green was very light and mint in color, and has nothing to do with the dark green we saw on the iPhone 13. In the iPhone 14 generation, there is no shade of green available.

To these colors we must add those pre-filtered for the iPhone 15, and New pink and sky blue. These will join the ever-present black, silver and red in every generation.

It will be interesting to see what the colors look like this year, especially on the iPhone 15 Pro, and that is expected Apple swaps shiny stainless steel for matte titanium, so we’ll see what the new colors look like in this finish. To the new colors and finishes we have to add USB-C connectivity, the dynamic island on all models and several novelties.

