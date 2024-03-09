Neighbors arrest attacker at ATM in Santiago de Cuba

neighbors Santiago de Cuba An accused was arrested Ryder Who, along with another person, attempted to rob a woman on Thursday who was withdrawing money from a store ATM.

“Last night, people arrested an alleged attacker in the Pastorita area of ​​Santiago de Cuba. The incident occurred at an ATM near the Juan Bruno Zayas Surgical Hospital. Yusmani Mayta Labrada.

Facebook/Yuzmani Mayta Labrada screenshot

In his post social networksThe activist shared the testimony of neighbors who witnessed the events, along with a video clip recorded by one of them, in which the moment when the police arrested the alleged criminal can be seen.

A young man from the area pointed out that “two young men tried to assault a woman who was withdrawing money from an ATM.” According to his account, a man rushed to defend the victim, “and one of them hit him and he fell to the ground unconscious and was transferred to the clinical surgical hospital.”

After the incident, one of the alleged attackers “escaped”, but “local residents were able to arrest one of them.”

Maita added, “The alleged criminal was wearing a white jacket with a picture of Che Guevara on it as shown in the photo, and the neighbors recognized him because he had previously been selling basic necessities that were lacking on the Cuban table.” Labrada.

The activist also denounced the slowness and indifference in actions National Revolutionary Police (PNR)whose agents arrived at the scene “after a long time” and justified their delay by saying that “if the criminal is tied up, there are no problems.”

At the time of writing this memorandum, the identity of the detainee was unknown, for which Mayta Labrada requested the cooperation of citizens, as well as knowledge of the development of the attacked man.

Such scenes are repeated with increasing frequency on the island, where deviationassaults, Robberies And Crime is increasingin the midst of the worst social and economic crisis Cuba has ever seen.

At the end of February, neighbors and passersby They arrested a thief who assaulted an elderly woman (Municipality of Diez de October in Havana).

In a video clip that spread on social media, an angry crowd watched the moment the man was placed in a police patrol car, after he was arrested. In the recording, a person is heard claiming that the young man assaulted someone, without specifying what was stolen.

At the end of December, many neighbors They chased and arrested a thief in Havana who assaulted an elderly man who was leaving an ATM.. Ultimately, the suspect was arrested by a police officer.

“He assaulted an elderly man at the Isteran Bank and 19 de Mayo when he was withdrawing money from an ATM. Young people supporting him from others chased him from La Pera Park. The police officer was passing by and moved on.” “To arrest him,” the lawyer and influencer said on Instagram. Juan Juan AlmeidaWho shared a video of the arrest.