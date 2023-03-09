NASA has warned that a huge meteorite may fall to Earth in 2046

Asteroid 2023 DW was discovered on February 26 at an observatory in Chile.

NASA reported that it was tracking the path of an asteroid that had been named 2023 dwhich is the size of the famous Leaning Tower of Pisa and could fall to Earth on Valentine’s Day 2046.

And the US space agency indicated that this new asteroid was discovered on February 26 at the Atacama Observatory in Chile. Be warned that he has Its diameter is about 50 meters and has 1 in 560 chance of impact on February 14, 2046. However, it is not yet known where on Earth it will hit.

“Several weeks of data are needed to reduce uncertainties and adequately predict their orbits years into the future,” the NASA report warned.

The international media warned about this The probability of a collision on Earth has changed in the past week. On March 1, an Italian astronomer shared with NASA that the chance was one in 12,000, but the next day the odds increased to one in 710, and it’s now one in 560.

The meteor has a 1 in 560 chance of hitting Earth on February 14, 2046.

According to the official NASA website, asteroid 2023 DW is currently at its top Risk list From Sentry Monitoring System with 1 on the Torino Scale, which means that at the moment it is not a cause for concern. “Routine discovery as a near-Earth corridor is expected They do not pose any extraordinary level of danger‘, indicates the description on the Turin scale.

Orbital analysts will continue to monitor asteroid 2023 DW and update forecasts as more data is received.NASA said on its Twitter account. The US agency will alert the public if asteroid 2023 DW reaches 3 degrees on the Turin scale.

DW 2023’s collision with Earth will be similar to that of the fiery Tunguska event, an asteroid 50 meters in diameter that impacted 114 years ago in a Siberian forest, destroying about 80 million trees.

