WhatsApp | How to add group chat expiration date | jobs | beta | Tools | Groups | iOS | nnda | nnni | Play DEPOR

Updates don’t stop The WhatsApp And the majority benefits from group chats. A few months ago they introduced “Communities”, an option that allows you to organize group members into subgroups according to their common interests; They also added “temporary messages”, a function that after activation will automatically delete all content from the chat after 24 hours 7 days or three months; Likewise, they increased the capacity from 512 to 1,024 participants; However, it is now known that another tool called “Expired Collections” will arrive, so what does it mean and how is it used? It’s something Depor will explain to you right away.

Expiring Groups, as its name indicates, is a tool for participants in a particular group chat to be able to set an expiration date for it, which means that the chat will be deleted at the previously configured time, however, you can also undo the action if you change your mind . Remember, the choice is personal and will not affect other members of the group, the technology portal said wabetainfo.

An important detail is that at the moment the function is still in the development stage, so it is only available to some iOS users in the WhatsApp Beta program, don’t worry, we will tell you how to download it later.

How do you add expiry date in WhatsApp groups?

First, open the trial version of The WhatsApp .

. Now, enter a group chat.

The next step is to click on the group name to access its settings.

Scroll down and click on the “Collection expiration” section.

A popup will be displayed with three options: “In a day”, “In a week”, “Custom date” and “Remove expiration date”.

Finally, choose any of the three to program the group’s expiration date, otherwise the last one pulls the action.

Preview of the Expired Collections feature. (Photo: Wapita Info)

How to be a WhatsApp beta tester on iOS?

The first thing you should do is download TestFlight on the App Store .

. When you install it, simply Open this link to apply for a position In WhatsApp Beta for iPhone

You should now be redirected back to TestFlight.

Press accept to get the placement and it won’t take long to install WhatsApp beta on your cell phone.

It should be noted that participants in the WhatsApp beta on iPhone are a bit more limited.

Remember that every time you enter the beta WhatsApp, it may take some time to download the latest version.

The trick to find out if someone is reading your WhatsApp conversations in real time

You will not need to download external software, The WhatsApp It has a function for you to discover where your account is opened, The problem is that you will be doing everything manually . Remember, the new ‘multi-device’ mode allows you to access WhatsApp Web and Desktop and both will work independently of the cell phone, which means you’ll chat without problems even if the main phone is offline or turned off.

confirm it The WhatsApp You have no pending updates.

You have no pending updates. Open the app and tap on the three vertical dots icon present in the upper right corner.

Several options will be displayed, touch the “Paired devices” option.

Go to the Device Status section, and below you will see all the devices where your WhatsApp account has been opened or is still open in real time.

You will get a browser icon (Google Chrome, Safari, Microsoft Edge, etc.) in the case of WhatsApp Web and Windows or MacOs in the case of WhatsApp Desktop.

In addition, here you will see an “active session” if your account was used in real time, otherwise you will see the date and time of the last connection

Finally, and most importantly, if you want to remove access to your account, simply click on the browser or device you don’t recognize and then click “Sign Out”.

So you can make your WhatsApp screenshots more secure

First, check it out The WhatsApp You have no pending updates in the Android App Store or iOS App Store

You have no pending updates in the Android App Store or iOS App Store You should have already taken your screenshot.

Now, open the app and get into a group or personal conversation.

The next step is to click on the clip icon next to the camera.

Several options will be displayed, tap on the “Gallery” section.

Choose the screenshot, but before you send it, tap the number one icon in a circle.

Finally, you will get a notification that says “ The image is set to display only once Post it.

Post it. It is optional to use the pixel tool to hide the name of the contacts.

What does the moon icon mean in WhatsApp Plus

The exclusive option of WhatsApp Plus is full of myths and facts. So today we will teach you all about it.