March 11, 2024

Money extraction without lines in Havana: note from Banco Metropolitano

Zera Pearson March 10, 2024 2 min read

Like every week, the Metropolitan Bank in the Cuban capital provides information of interest to customers who wish to withdraw cash.

“With the aim of facilitating the availability of cash for customers and the general population, Banco Metropolitano offers the service on Sundays in selected branches in all municipalities of the capital, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.,” they indicate from cable.

As announced, Cubans can withdraw cash directly from banks, through Cadeca offices, through the use of a point of sale or POS terminal, or through the Caja Extra service.

However, the Central Bank of Cuba urged customers not to withdraw money from their bank accounts. “You don't necessarily have to take it out. You can pay for your goods and services without having to collect large sums of money using electronic payment channels.

Amid persistent complaints about cash shortages in Cuba, the BCC stresses that the best option for withdrawing physical money “close to home and without long lines is the Caja Extra service.”

How to use Caja Extra in Cuba?

  1. Log in to your preferred bank app (BPA, BANDEC or Metropolitano).
  2. Find the “Processes” section.
  3. Scroll to the bottom and select “Caja Extra” (cash withdrawal service).
  4. Scan the QR code provided by the facility.
  5. Enter the password you used to log in to the platform.
  6. If you haven't set up your accounts, select “Insert Account” and enter your card number.
  7. Choose the amount you want to withdraw, between $25 and $5,000 (depending on site availability).
  8. Payment confirmation: Register the transaction number and your personal information with the employee. ready! Get your money back.
See also  Delta Air Lines increases flights to China

Banco Metropolitano branches offering Extra Cash in Havana

