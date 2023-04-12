Millions of iPhones will stop working properly in May

If iPhone users do not update their devices with the latest iOS software, they may run the risk of not being able to use their phones. next month.

This is because the previous version of iOS will not support features critical to the proper functioning of the device, such as access to the Maps app, Siri, and the App Store, among others.

iPhones running iOS 11 and iOS 11.2.6 as well as iPhone models 5 and earlier will be affected. Although, iPhone 7 users may suffer the consequences if they do not update the software, as reported by Mirrir newspaper.

Please note that if you do not receive a notification to update your iPhone, You can easily update the system software yourself Using the Settings app on your device.

Starting May 1, Apple services will not be available on devices running iOS 11 and iOS 11.2.6, so it is recommended that you update your device as soon as possible.

Simply go to your iPhone’s home screen, tap the Settings app icon and go to General, then Software Update.

Remember that the charger must be connected to the phone and connected to the WiFi network when doing the update.

