April 12, 2023

5 facts about these mysterious objects in the universe

April 12, 2023

Along with the myths told about black holes, there are facts that support interest in these cosmic bodies.

National Aeronautics and Space Administration (a potfor its English acronym) states that the black holes They are astronomical bodies with a Gravity pull So powerful that nothing, not even light, can escape from it.

Regardless of the definition, there are some facts that can help in a better understanding The size and impact of these objects in the universe. Much has been said and speculated about them, and no less: what is known has given rise to a multiplicity of questions and assumptions on the subject.

Claudio Ventrella/Getty Images

To broaden the understanding about black holes, the following have been listed Five basic facts about the nature of this Mysterious beings in the universe.

5 facts to understand what they are and what the nature of black holes is

What is the origin of black holes?

According to the a potmore than black holes It arises from the remnants of a large, dying star Supernova explosion. This happens with “luminous giants” more than three times the mass of the Sun. On the other hand, stellar collisions Larger holes appear.

Black hole parts

As I posted it University of Chicagoslabblack holes They have two parts. The first corresponds to event horizon. This can be thought of as the surface of the body, although it is actually the point where gravity becomes too strong for anything to escape. There is most of what is known about these cosmic bodies.

It might interest you: “Not even light escapes”: This is how a black hole really works

The other part of the holes is the one in the center. receives a name exclusivity Which, according university Just quote, “a point so small and infinitely dense.” Astronomers still don’t know what it actually looks like. from this section.

See also  NASA discovers 301 new exoplanets with artificial intelligence system

Types of black holes

the black holes Receive their rating thanks measuring. In this sense, the following types are found:

  • excellent
  • moderators
  • enormous

The first has between three and 100 solar masses; seconds from 100 to 10 thousand; And the third is everything that is above the last digit.

What do black holes eat?

Contrary to the popular idea That black holes eat/absorb things, and visible reality is another. the University of Chicago Reports that an object should fall directly into the “mouth”, or event horizon, to be trapped in the hole. Stars and other celestial bodies can circle these cosmic entities without engulfing them, unless something impedes their movement.

You may be interested: They discovered the oldest black hole in the universe: it is 10 million times heavier than the sun

As our example arch a*The supermassive black hole at the center of the galaxy milky way. It has been observed that it feeds primarily on interstellar gas and dust.

How were black holes discovered?

Thanks to the general theory of relativity, Albert Einstein He predicted the existence of these things in 1916. Years later, they were discovered Cygnus X-1It is the first such hole seen by scientists.

The discovery story began in 1964, when a group of astronomers saw the first signs Cygnus X-1 By observing celestial sources of X-rays using a sounding rocket. Then, in 1971, it was determined that the emissions came from bright blue star It revolves around a strange dark being later identified as a New cosmic entity.

See also  Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) | Green comet visible in January 2023: When, when and how to see today in Peru, Mexico, Colombia, Chile, Argentina and Spain | Sciences

The core of the Milky Way will collide with a supermassive black hole from the nearest galaxy

Why is it wrong to call the first image of a black hole a "photograph"?

Stephen Hawking says that there are no black holes

The black hole ejects all the matter it has eaten for three years

Experts warn that a black hole may be roaming the Milky Way

2 min read

Millions of iPhones will stop working properly in May

April 12, 2023
3 min read

The Webb telescope captures a 'green monster' in a supernova

April 11, 2023
3 min read

Discover Mars in a mosaic provided by NASA with a resolution of 5.7 trillion pixels

April 10, 2023

3 min read

April 12, 2023
3 min read

Francisco Gardúño: Mexico's Attorney General's Office announces it is taking "criminal" action against the immigration chief over the Ciudad Juárez tragedy

April 12, 2023
3 min read

They won the Powerball lottery, but they couldn't collect a single dollar because they made an unforgivable mistake

April 12, 2023
2 min read

Where do you pay the lowest property taxes in the US?

April 12, 2023