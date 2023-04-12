5 facts about these mysterious objects in the universe

Along with the myths told about black holes, there are facts that support interest in these cosmic bodies.

National Aeronautics and Space Administration (a potfor its English acronym) states that the black holes They are astronomical bodies with a Gravity pull So powerful that nothing, not even light, can escape from it.

Regardless of the definition, there are some facts that can help in a better understanding The size and impact of these objects in the universe. Much has been said and speculated about them, and no less: what is known has given rise to a multiplicity of questions and assumptions on the subject.

To broaden the understanding about black holes, the following have been listed Five basic facts about the nature of this Mysterious beings in the universe.

5 facts to understand what they are and what the nature of black holes is

What is the origin of black holes?

According to the a potmore than black holes It arises from the remnants of a large, dying star Supernova explosion. This happens with “luminous giants” more than three times the mass of the Sun. On the other hand, stellar collisions Larger holes appear.

Black hole parts

As I posted it University of Chicagoslabblack holes They have two parts. The first corresponds to event horizon. This can be thought of as the surface of the body, although it is actually the point where gravity becomes too strong for anything to escape. There is most of what is known about these cosmic bodies.

The other part of the holes is the one in the center. receives a name exclusivity Which, according university Just quote, “a point so small and infinitely dense.” Astronomers still don’t know what it actually looks like. from this section.

Types of black holes

the black holes Receive their rating thanks measuring. In this sense, the following types are found:

excellent

moderators

enormous

The first has between three and 100 solar masses; seconds from 100 to 10 thousand; And the third is everything that is above the last digit.

What do black holes eat?

Contrary to the popular idea That black holes eat/absorb things, and visible reality is another. the University of Chicago Reports that an object should fall directly into the “mouth”, or event horizon, to be trapped in the hole. Stars and other celestial bodies can circle these cosmic entities without engulfing them, unless something impedes their movement.

As our example arch a*The supermassive black hole at the center of the galaxy milky way. It has been observed that it feeds primarily on interstellar gas and dust.

How were black holes discovered?

Thanks to the general theory of relativity, Albert Einstein He predicted the existence of these things in 1916. Years later, they were discovered Cygnus X-1It is the first such hole seen by scientists.

The discovery story began in 1964, when a group of astronomers saw the first signs Cygnus X-1 By observing celestial sources of X-rays using a sounding rocket. Then, in 1971, it was determined that the emissions came from bright blue star It revolves around a strange dark being later identified as a New cosmic entity.

