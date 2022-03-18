Michelle Salas breaks her silence and talks about her “pregnancy”. Will Luis Miguel be a grandfather?

United State. It has recently been speculated that the eminent influential Michele Halls She was pregnant, which caused endless comments about her situation. This arose after sharing that he had a craving for the sweet stuff, even though it’s not something common in his diet.

Despite making such a statement on social networks, the daughter Luis Miguel She immediately confirmed that she was not pregnant, in order to prevent the creation of false observations about her life.

Lately I have a craving for sweet things that they don’t understand, or rather I don’t, because I’ve never been one of those people who like sweet things, but … No, I’m not pregnant! I feel it,” (they say) “Oh, sure you’re a pregnant friend,” and no, said the young woman at first.

Later, the granddaughter of Sylvia Paskill expressed her opinion in the media regarding its content: “One has to clarify, because then with the news spread … Oh, no! Really, that makes me laugh a lot, but I tell you because they imagined a mistake in writing. And in important news, it could be a big problem.”

Currently, Michelle Salas has established herself as one of the most successful faces in the entertainment world due to her good sense of fashion and the style that she wears in the States.

Source: Instagram @michellesalasb