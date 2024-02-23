Miami Airport will boast a new seven-story parking lot

In just two years, Miami International Airport (MIA) will boast a new seven-story parking lot equipped with the latest technology. Miami-Dade County authorities revealed that more than two thousand vehicles will be able to use the new space.

Just on Tuesday of this week, construction on the new parking lot officially began. County Mayor Daniela Levine Cava gave the green light to the project and celebrated the new investment in the facilities.

“We are growing at a historic level. (…) So, in two years, we will not only have a new garage, but we will have a total 10 thousand parking spaces“The convenience will be great in the airport's parking lots. Spaces will be provided for 2,240 vehicles and 50 places for electric vehicles,” stressed Levine-Cava.

Summer 2026 is the exact date

According to estimates, the new parking lot should be ready by the summer of 2026. It will be built in an area adjacent to the current Flamingo parking lot. It is planned to be a sustainable car park of international standards. In return, carbon levels will be reduced and lights that consume less electricity will be used.

Miami-Dade Commissioner Kevin Cabrera also addressed the issue. “We have a $7 billion-plus program to make sure our airport is the best airport in the world.”

MIA Airport is the second airport with the highest number of passenger traffic in the entire country and one of the busiest airports in the world. It could break the passenger volume record for the third year in a row in 2024.

Meanwhile, Levin Cava announced that by 2025 a hotel will be built inside the Miami Air Terminal itself.

As part of the ambitious project, repairs to the MIA Skytrain have begun. It was built 25 years ago and decommissioned in September 2023.