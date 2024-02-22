AT&T network outage; Verizon, T-Mobile, and Cricket are also affected

Users AT&T They were left without service on Thursday, February 22, 2024, due to a cell phone network failure that left millions of people isolated from the outside world in the United States.

I read here: Why is the SOS message appearing on my cell phone: The outage affects iPhone and Android

Some people with VerizonCricket and T-Mobile also reported issues with their phone service. They had to use their social platforms by connecting to Wi-Fi networks or home internet providers like Spectrum to publicize the failures. #outage was trending Thursday morning on X.

According to the site DowndetectorThere are more than 75,000 AT&T customers Which reported the failure to the siteStarting at three in the morning this Thursday. Cricket had more than 13,000 users without service as of 7 a.m., Verizon about 4,000, and T-Mobile another 2,000. Boost Mobile and StraightTalk received reports of outages for about 1,400 people combined. These are just reports from users who have used other means to report connectivity issues with this website.

It appears that the only users who are not affected are those with MetroPCS. Many people working in this service took the opportunity to brag that they were the only ones who were not incommunicado that day. MetrobexHowever, it uses T-Mobile towers to provide coverage.

Major metropolitan cities are urging residents through social media that if they need to call 911, try to locate a landline phone.

Those affected will find the SOS abbreviation on the cell phone screen at the top, on the right, next to the coverage signal.

AT&T acknowledged the problem but did not provide a reason why the system failed. The estimated time to restore service has also not been determined.

“Some of our customers are experiencing an outage in their service this morning. We are working urgently to restore service,” AT&T said in a statement. Dallas Morning News. “We recommend using Wi-Fi to connect until service is restored.”

Fort Worth Police posted on X this morning that they were aware of the outage at AT&T and other service providers. The police department confirmed that this blackout does not affect calls to 911. “We are ready to meet your emergency needs,” they posted.

