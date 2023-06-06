June 7, 2023

Mexico confirms that remains have been found in 45 plastic bags belonging to seven employees of some “call centers” who disappeared weeks ago.

The Jalisco State Attorney General’s Office confirmed this Tuesday that the remains recently found inside several bags in a canyon belong to seven missing youths who worked for two “call centres”.

Through a statement, the Public Prosecutor’s Office said that expert tests conducted by the Galicense Institute of Forensic Sciences (IJCF) confirm that it belongs to young people.

“This information was obtained after conducting expert evidence on the victims who were identified last Wednesday, May 31. Therefore, the next of kin were informed of it and it was included in the investigation file to clarify the facts,” the statement said.

They found 45 bags of human remains in a canyon in Zapopan, Mexico

Last Wednesday, authorities reported the discovery of at least 45 bags of human remains in a canyon as they worked to search for the remains. Young missing more than a week before that In the municipality of Zapopan, near the city of Guadalajara.

The Jalisco State Prosecutor’s Office reported that the bags containing “human remains belonging to both men and women” were placed “in a hard-to-reach area, in a canyon of some sort.”

More information soon

