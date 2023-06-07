Authorities are investigating Sinaloa police after a video clip was broadcast showing him torturing a detainee with a board | News from Mexico

They’re still going, they’ll get it. – Mayor of Mazatlan, Sinaloa, Edgar Augusto González Zatarín, announced that An investigation is being conducted to find out whether policemen use tables on their patrols as a means of punishing or torturing detainees.. This originates from He posted a video on social media where he observes an agent removing a piece of wood while catching a motorcyclist assaulting another agent.

The mayor noted that this investigation is being conducted independently of the investigation that was already opened when this was discovered Some members of the Public Security Secretary became involved with a gang dedicated to robbing shops and homes in the port.

It was announced that, recently, with the support of the State Preventive Police, six members of a criminal gang responsible for the robbery of a pawn shop had been arrested. One of the alleged criminals turns out to be an active member of the police.

The mayor stated that last weekend this was reported Security forces arrested a motorcyclist who was not wearing a safety helmetSame thing that hit a customer in the face. Among the officers who arrived to support the victim, one was recorded removing a board from the patrol car.

According to the media part, The alleged attacker of the uniformed man managed to flee the scene and take refuge in a nearby houseHowever, photos of the events taken on social media were revealed without any damage.

The investigation is ongoing to clarify the facts

González Zatarín stated that the Ministry of Public Security’s internal affairs has an open investigation Determine if agents carry any kind of firewood on their patrols to punish or torture detainees.

In April, a video was broadcast on social networks where it was noted that a municipal police officer from Esquinaba married the young Gilberto Octavio Rojas Hernandez for patrol number 3519, who hit him on the buttocks with a board and threatened him never to appear on the farm again.

EL IMPARTIAL warns that the following content presents strong depictions of events, so caution is recommended.

The young man’s mother, who learned the facts by watching the video, He stated that his one-year-old son had disappeared, and made a complaint about it. And the young man appeared after several weeks of circulating the images safely in the Federation of Villa Unión in the municipality of Mazatlán.

In the revealed images, you can see – A young man standing handcuffed to the chassis of patrol car No. 3519, was hit on the buttocks by a police officer.who warns him to leave the farm, in response to the assailants’ laments, who pleads “Father, father.”

