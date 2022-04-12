Marvel reveals a physical exercise that should not be followed

An upcoming Marvel Studios representative has revealed a physical exercise that people shouldn’t follow or copy at home.

will PoultryThe actor who will play Adam Warlock in the movie Guardians of the Galaxy Vol .3recently with the newspaper independent About the hard training he undergoes to play a hero Marvel Studios. Character described as interesting but challenging. The actor stated that mental and physical health are of paramount importance compared to aesthetic goals. However, that didn’t stop Will Poulter from following a rigorous training schedule to be cast as Adam Warlock in MCU Phase 4. Huge what awaits this character!

«It’s hard to talk about my transformation as Adam Warlock, because with Marvel Studios it’s all a secret.Will Poulter started explaining about it Guardians of the Galaxy Vol .3. «The most important thing is your physical and mental health. Aesthetic goals should be at a secondary level. Otherwise, you end up promoting something unhealthy and unrealistic if you don’t have the financial backing from the studio that pays for your meals and training. I am in a very privileged position in this sense. I would not recommend anyone to do what I did to prepare for this job.«.

Will Poulter now enjoys a ‘maintenance phase’

The Maze Runner star also detailed his preparation for this Marvel Studios role. «It’s been a lot of work out in the gym and a very specific dietWill Poulter revealed. «This means that he was not very civilized at times. I’m talking about the amounts of food you don’t necessarily want to eat; At other times, food shortages. I have gone through a number of different diets over the past few months. I’m now in a maintenance phase, which is very good. I do not eat large amounts of loose food and do not injure myself. I’m just maintaining my weight. I’ve had periods of foraging. Then you blinked your eyes and the moment I was ready to eat the furniture, how hungry I was«.