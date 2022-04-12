UAQ joins the Forensic Science Network – Diario de Querétaro

The Autonomous University of Queretaro (UAQ) joined the Ibero-American Network of Forensic Sciences and Criminology in the framework of the Seventh General Assembly held in Tabasco.

A representative of the law school attended Asinez Gonzalez Lopez, professor of criminology degree in this academic unit and president of the Mexican Society of Criminology.

“It is an institutional work that is carried out precisely in order to have more strength. The professor and researcher emphasized that our bachelor’s degree is CIEES accredited and we have significant international recognition.

Joining this Ibero-American network will bring multiple benefits to the FD, including links with foreign countries, ensuring that the academic and student community has a greater offer of academic mobility.

“It is essential to establish links with other institutions, not only at the national level, but also at the international level; creating links and connections helps us enable our students to have greater possibilities,” emphasized Aseneth Gonzalez Lopez.

During this same council, five other institutions of higher education joined; Work has been done to accredit criminology, criminology and forensic studies.