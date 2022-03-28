Ketel Marte has agreed to a five-year, $76 million extension with linebacker D, a source told MLB.com. The club has not commented on the deal.
The deal, which relies on the Dominican swiping a physical card to be completed, includes a club option and a signing bonus.
Under the terms of the extension he signed in March 2018, Marte is under contract this season for $8.4 million, and the team has options for 2023 ($11 million) and 2024 ($13 million). Under the new deal, which begins in 2023, those team options are now guaranteed, but at different salaries, according to The Athletic.
28-year-old Marte finished fourth in the 2019 NL MVP vote, a season in which he achieved 32 home runs and a cut. To get a wild card at the end of the season.
Hamstring issues limited Marty to 90 games last year, but he made when he was on the field, finishing the season .318/.377/.532 with a 143 OPS+.
Appearances had D Marty playing second at base and middle in recent seasons, but his defensive midfield issues and hamstring injuries caused him to drop him exclusively to second base in late season .2021.
This spring, quarterback coach Tore Lovolo indicated that Marte would only play second, with the possibility of defending a short stopping point when Nick Ahmed needed a day off.
